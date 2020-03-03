Rhodes: Auburn students earn several awards at art competition

Art education plays an integral role in students’ education. Art requires students to become emotionally involved and helps them to develop a range of essential skills they will need beyond the classroom.
In January, nine students from Auburn High School earned 15 awards in the 2020 CNY Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional competition. Over 90 junior and senior high schools across the central New York region submitted over 4,500 pieces of artwork within 17 categories to be judged by a panel of professional artists, educators and photographers, and over 1,370 pieces of artwork earned awards.
Central New York award recipients were announced at an awards ceremony at Onondaga Community College in January. Auburn High School represented our district well, with four students earning five gold keys, three students earning silver keys, and five students earning seven honorable mentions. All gold key pieces will move on to the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards national competition.
In addition to earning a gold key, Auburn High School sophomore Rachel Meyer earned two additional distinguished honors. Her digital art piece titled “Daydreamer” earned the Syracuse Cultural Workers’ Peace & Justice Award, as well as an American Visions nomination. Only five works of art from each region are selected as American Visions nominees, and from the pool of nominees, a panel of jurors in New York City will select one artist from each region to receive an American Visions Medal, which is the highest regional honor. The winner of this national award will be announced in March and recognized at the national ceremony held at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.
2020 CNY Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Regional Competition
Gold key recipients
• Rachel Meyer, digital art: "Daydreamer." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
• Ashley Mohan, digital art: "Natural Beauty." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
• Emily Sbelgio, digital art: "Beyond." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
• Bryn Whitman, mixed media: "Good Enough." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman
• Bryn Whitman, digital art: "Passion." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
Silver key recipients
• Ella Carnes, sculpture: "Permanent Elephant." Teacher: Mr. Villano.
• Bridget Donnelly, digital art: "Goals." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
• Tyler Jansiewski, digital art: "English Pride." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
Honorable mentions
• Ashley Mohan, digital art: "Girl Texture." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
• Ashley Mohan, drawing and illustration: "Intention." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
• Ashley Mohan, mixed media: "Leather bound Thoughts." Teacher: Mrs. Bunce.
• Maura Moochler, ceramics and glass: "Fish Head." Teacher: Mr. Villano.
• Emily Sbelgio, digital art: "Icy Girl." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
• Jamie Tallman, drawing and illustration: "Yungblud." Teacher: Mrs. Parkman.
• Bryn Whitman, sculpture: "Heart Broken Boy." Teacher: Mr. Villano.
The Everson Museum of Art will host a selection of student works from March 7 through April 5. A gallery of Auburn students’ award-winning artwork from the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional and national competitions is on the district’s website, aecsd.education/highschool, under "Award-Winning Artwork."
Congratulations to these very talented students!
Kathleen Rhodes is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.