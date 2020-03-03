Rhodes: Auburn students earn several awards at art competition

Art education plays an integral role in students’ education. Art requires students to become emotionally involved and helps them to develop a range of essential skills they will need beyond the classroom.

In January, nine students from Auburn High School earned 15 awards in the 2020 CNY Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional competition. Over 90 junior and senior high schools across the central New York region submitted over 4,500 pieces of artwork within 17 categories to be judged by a panel of professional artists, educators and photographers, and over 1,370 pieces of artwork earned awards.

Central New York award recipients were announced at an awards ceremony at Onondaga Community College in January. Auburn High School represented our district well, with four students earning five gold keys, three students earning silver keys, and five students earning seven honorable mentions. All gold key pieces will move on to the 2020 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards national competition.