As we head into 2020, theater students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District are starting to prepare for their upcoming musicals. Work on these performances is already underway, and students involved in the theater clubs at Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School will continue to work hard in the next few weeks to prepare for upcoming performances in February and March.
Over the years, our theater students have put on both classic and modern musical performances, including “Into the Woods,” “Legally Blonde: The Musical” and “The Wedding Singer.” These shows are always well-attended, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our students and those in the greater Auburn community who help them put on a great show, both on stage and behind the scenes.
This year, Auburn High School will perform “Mamma Mia” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1. The musical, based on the songs of 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA, follows a woman on a small Greek island and her family as they prepare for her wedding. Sophie invites three men to the ceremony, hoping one of them is her birth father. Audiences can expect plenty of comedic events and catchy dance numbers!
Auburn Junior High will perform “Matilda: The Musical,” based on the beloved book by Roald Dahl. The story follows Matilda, a book-smart girl who faces troubles at home and at school. She discovers that she can move objects with her mind and uses this power to take down a rotten headmaster at her school, improving conditions for herself and her classmates.
The show was cast just before the holiday break and will include over 40 student actors in the seventh and eighth grades. The production team includes Sally Reutlinger, producer/costume designer; Bill Tenity, director; Kelly Sue Haines, assistant director; Kristan Sheppard, musical director/pianist; and Alysse Carris, choreographer.
Catch “Matilda” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Emerson Auditorium at Auburn Junior High, 191 Franklin St.
If you love theater or just want to support our students, save the date and plan to come to one (or both!) of these wonderful shows.