Students and staff in the Auburn Enlarged City School District have settled into a new and exciting school year. We have welcomed back our returning members of the AECSD community while also greeting a number of new faces, including two new elementary principals.
Jeremy Moore started as principal of Owasco Elementary School in June, and Heather Costello was appointed principal of Genesee Elementary in August. So far, both have excelled at building relationships and becoming involved members of their school communities.
Moore’s 23-year education career includes roles as an administrator, teacher, coach and mentor. As a chemistry teacher, he aimed to help his students ignite a passion for learning, a mission he has carried through into his administrative career. He believes in setting high expectations, then working collaboratively with students and staff to meet them.
For much of the 2018-2019 school year, Moore was interim principal of Trumansburg Elementary School. Before that, he was an assistant principal at Brockport High School, where his duties included overseeing the math, science and technology departments, curriculum development, and safety and security.
In those roles, Moore led “by first and foremost building strong relationships, providing an atmosphere where all learners are encouraged to have a growth mindset, and by creating a culture of acceptance, encouragement and accountability,” he said.
Moore holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from SUNY Oneonta, a master’s degree in chemistry education from SUNY Plattsburgh and a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Costello comes to Auburn from the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District, where she was an elementary assistant principal for the past six years. Previously, Costello was a band and music teacher at Lyons Elementary School. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in music education from Ithaca College, a master’s degree in music education from Nazareth College and a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from SUNY Brockport.
So far, Costello has enjoyed getting to know the Genesee Elementary community during the first few days of school and at events like the school’s open house and school supply giveaway. She’s most excited to build relationships and help students become the best they can be during the upcoming school year.
“I am very excited to get to know the students, staff and families of Genesee Elementary School,” she said. “I am looking forward to having a great year!”
We are excited to see how these wonderful additions to our team lead our school communities through the coming year.