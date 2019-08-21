As we gear up for the start of the school year in the Auburn Enlarged City School District, we’re preparing to welcome our youngest learners to our universal prekindergarten and 3PK programs.
District residents as young as 3 years old have the opportunity to attend high-quality educational programs offered at several locations through a partnership between the AECSD and local child care providers, nursery schools and community-based organizations.
Any district resident who will be 3 or 4 years of age on or before Dec. 1 of the current school year is eligible for 3PK or UPK at no cost.
Research indicates that quality prekindergarten experiences promote academic success and greater achievement throughout a student’s career in school. Additionally, they establish a strong foundation for social and emotional success. All sites use a curriculum that teaches early literacy and math skills, preparing students for kindergarten at AECSD elementary schools, and all programs are taught by state-certified early childhood teachers.
Sites that offer 3PK and UPK programming include Cayuga Community College, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca, Early Childhood Center, E. John Gavras Center, the Montessori School of the Finger Lakes and the Auburn YMCA-WEIU.
Parents and caregivers have many options when it comes to location, programming and availability of child care before and after 3PK and UPK, said Michelle Kolceski, the AECSD’s director of early learning. Class hours vary, and half-day programs are an option for 3PK. Different offerings are available at different sites, like swimming classes at the YMCA, transportation for eligible students at CAP Cayuga/Seneca or a child-directed program at the Montessori School of the Finger Lakes.
“We try to look at what the demands are for parents and try to line up with their needs,” Kolceski said. “Ultimately, there are so many positive things about each of the sites.”
Pre-K students work to learn early literacy and number skills, rhyming, beginning and ending sounds, sensory refinement, reading skills and social skills. New York state standards recently incorporated more play-based learning for younger students. “Play is how children learn,” Kolceski said. Children use their hands, feet and voices during play-based activities and learn skills like cooperation, problem-solving, sharing, taking turns and interacting with peers.
Through community partnerships, the early learning program informs 3PK and UPK students and families of opportunities to extend their learning at places like the Seymour Library and the ABC Cayuga Play Space. The program also holds an annual Family Fun Day that provides information for parents and caregivers as well as fun activities for kids.
Very limited spots remain in both 3PK and UPK programs for the 2019-2020 school year, and slots open up occasionally throughout the year as families move out of the district. Open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year will begin in early February. Families with 3PK students who are interested in UPK for the following year must re-register.
To learn more, visit aecsd.education or call the early learning office at (315) 255-8825. Applications are available at each prekindergarten site, AECSD elementary schools and the Harriet Tubman Administration Building.