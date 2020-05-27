Rhodes: Two propositions, three seats at stake in Auburn school vote

The Auburn Enlarged City School District’s annual budget vote and board election, originally scheduled for May 19, will now be held by absentee ballot only this year; there will be no in-person voting. Absentee ballots will automatically be mailed to each registered voter in the district with a postage-paid return envelope. In order to be counted, all completed absentee ballots must be received in the office of the district clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District has two propositions on the ballot this year. The first is a proposal of budget expenditures for the 2020-2021 school year. The second proposes allowing a high school senior to be designated to serve as an ex officio member of the board without the authority to vote or attend executive sessions.

Planning the budget for the 2020-2021 school year has been very complicated. With New York state facing a $15 billion loss in revenue as a result of COVID-19 and its effect on the economy, the revenue loss will certainly impact the amount of aid school districts receive. Gov. Cuomo announced in early April that state aid to school districts for the 2020-2021 school year would be frozen at the 2019-2020 levels. However, he added a provision allowing him to be able to reevaluate the budget several times throughout the year and make changes to aid allotments if necessary. In addition, he has indicated in many of his daily press briefings that he may need to cut school aid by 20% unless the federal government can provide some sort of aid to states. The first reevaluation period ended on April 30, but the state has yet to release any revised budget numbers, so the district has been forced to plan a budget without knowing the amount of state aid it will receive.