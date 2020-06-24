Rhodes: Where Auburn's class of 2020 is going to college

Students of Auburn High School’s Class of 2020 have been accepted into a long list of colleges and universities. The class, consisting of 292 seniors, will graduate on Friday, June 26, at Holland Stadium, though graduation will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the list of colleges and universities Auburn’s 2020 seniors have chosen to attend:
*Denotes a school that will be attended by the class of 2020 top 10.
• Alfred University
• American University
• Baruch College of the CUNY
• Binghamton University
• Bryant & Stratton College
• Bucknell University*
• Canisius College*
• Cayuga Community College
• Cazenovia College
• Clarkson University
• Colgate University**
• Cornell University
• Corning Community College
• East Carolina University
• Eastern Maine Community College
• Elmira College
• Finger Lakes Community College
• Genesee Community College
• Hobart & William Smith*
• Houghton College
• Ithaca College
• Keuka College
• Le Moyne College*
• McLennan Community College
• Mercyhurst University
• Monroe Community College
• Niagara University
• Onondaga Community College
• Rochester Institute of Technology
• Siena College
• St. Bonaventure University
• St. John Fisher College
• SUNY College at Brockport
• SUNY College at Cortland
• SUNY College at Geneseo
• SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
• SUNY College of Technology at Canton
• SUNY Morrisville
• SUNY Oswego
• Syracuse University
• The College of Saint Rose
• Thiel College
• Tomkins Cortland Community College
• United States Naval Academy*
• University at Albany
• University at Buffalo*
• University of Notre Dame
• University of Rochester*
• Upstate Medical University
• Valparaiso University
• Villanova University*
• Wabash College
• Wentworth Institute of Technology
• Word of Life Bible Institute
Congratulations, class of 2020! We know your senior year was not exactly what you were expecting, but you made the best of it. Best of luck wherever you may go and with whatever you choose to do.
Kathleen Rhodes is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!