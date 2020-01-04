When a genealogist or researcher needs to find information about their subject, they will typically turn to the old newspapers. The information contained in them is priceless and timeless, and if you are willing to dig deep enough, it can help to bring your subject to life. Nowhere else can you find things like: “Mrs. John Smith visited her ailing mother today before heading back to Auburn on the trolley.” For those of us in Port Byron, the local paper was The Port Byron Chronicle. And although I use it almost daily, I knew little of its history or the history of newspapers in Port Byron.
The first paper in the village was The Port Byron Herald, which began publication on Oct. 8, 1844. The first editor and publisher was Frederick Prince, who had published papers in Weedsport, Jordan and Auburn before coming to Port Byron. It seems as though this paper may have only lasted a couple years.
A 1877 history of the press in Cayuga County says that in 1849, Charles T. White started publishing The Port Byron Gazette. The 1851 Syracuse Daily Standard congratulates Mr. White, who had lived in Syracuse, for starting his paper in Port Byron. The 1864 Cayuga County Directory notes that Charles White began the Gazette in 1851 and ran it until 1857, when he sold it to his brother Arthur.
However, in the Gazette of 1860, I found a record of the Gazette being owned by a Oliver T. Baird between 1851 and 1857. And I found a census record of Oliver Baird in Port Byron in the 1855 census. Maybe he was the editor, since I have yet to find either White living in Port Byron. But regardless of who the owner was, it is clear that the Gazette was in publication in the 1850s.
In 1861, Benjamin W. Thompson purchased the Gazette. Civil war historians will likely recognize Mr. Thompson, as he served as an officer in the 111th New York Volunteers. He was also a prolific writer and he wrote about his service in Gettysburg and throughout the conflict in “Personal Narrative of Experiences in the Civil War 1861-65.” This book is widely quoted, especially for his description of seeing a telescopic sight for the first time. Mr. Thompson then became an officer in the 32nd Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops, where he finished out his service. Mr. Thompson only owned the paper for a year.
The paper was then bought and sold a couple times. The next owner was William Hosford, who then turned around and sold it to Cyrus Marsh. Throughout, the name of the paper remained as the Gazette. Cyrus may have attempted to broadened the coverage of the paper as he changed the name to The North Cayuga Times, and then in 1867, it was changed again to become The Port Byron Times. Cyrus was a resident, as he is found in the 1870 census, but soon after moved to Brockport to start The Brockport Democrat.
In 1871, the paper was sold to Charles Johnson and George Marsh. The name was changed to become The Port Byron Chronicle. In 1873, George Marsh sold his share to John Ransom. Johnson and Ransom ran the paper until 1877. It was then that Lasuveous Harrison, or L.H. as he was known, purchased the paper. L.H. was the son of Richard and Maria King. Richard was the son of Phillip King, one of the first settlers in the area. L.H. ran the paper up to his death in 1923, although his son Richard and daughter Lois had stepped in to help in the later years of his life.
In 1938, the King family sold the Chronicle to G. Welton Fickenisen, who also published The Moravia Republican. In 1946, Fickenisen sold the paper to Robert and Frances Fox of Union, New York. They in turn sold it to The Cayuga Chief in 1947, who printed it as The Port Byron Chronicle and The Cayuga County News. In 1956, both The Cayuga Chief and the Chronicle would be sold to the Community Newspapers of Red Creek, which I believe is now called The Wayuga Community Newspapers.
I have a much longer version of this article, which helps to fill in the lives of the different owners, posted on the Lock 52 Historical Society website.