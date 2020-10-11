Riley: A scene from a Port Byron party in 1844

Lock 52 Historical Society has added more papers to its digital resources. The Port Byron Herald was printed in the 1844 to 1846 period, and like most papers of its time, the pages are filled with ads for magical potions touted to cure everything from the cough to cancer. And there are plenty of ads for local businesses, which helps paint a picture of the local economy in a bustling canal village. Scanning through them, I pulled out this gem. It is from the Dec. 24, 1844 issue, and it describes a party that was to raise money to help the poor. It provides a fascinating insight into social events and what courtship was like for the young. The men send notes by way of a “post office” to the ladies and bid on cakes baked by them in the hopes of winning a gold ring. If they got the cake with the ring, did they get a new wife? It also highlights how the National Hotel was the center of social life: