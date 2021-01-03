Riley: Downtime of pandemic a plus for Lock 52 Historical Society

For instance, this past fall I was asked to do some genealogy on the Peck family. As I developed their family tree, I was left with an incredible amount of information that should be made available to any Peck family genealogists. So they were added. We also began to upload photos to the Find-A-Grave website, and encouraged a local Girl Scout to take on the cleaning headstones and uploading the info inscribed on them as her Gold Award project. We congratulate Sabrina Westmiller, and hope others will follow in her footsteps. And while we have used our downtime to accomplish some great things, we hope for a return to normal in 2021, so we can begin to welcome guests and researchers to the house. We also hope to restart programs that will highlight local history, and the cemetery walks.

We find that a number of people are rather shy about becoming involved with their local historical society, and that certainly is understandable. There are a number of things you can do to help right from home. For instance, the easiest thing is to simply become a member. It helps us with money, but also shows that people are interested, which is very helpful when we go to possible funding agencies. Another thing is to go through your family photos and think about letting us copy some of the older images. Volunteer to look through one of our many scrapbooks and see if there is anything of value in it. Write down your family history as best as you know it. You may not be too interested, but you never know 25, 50 or 100 years from now what distant relative might be doing your family's genealogy and might appreciate seeing a note from you. Either write it down, or volunteer to be interviewed, so we can capture some of your very unique memories of what it was like to grow up in the area.