Riley: Envelope leads to education about Port Byron's Armstrongs

A friend sent a scan of an envelope that was addressed to "Mary J White, Pres(ident) Corps #207, Port Byron, NY." The sender was Mrs. Ada Mohr, of Brooklyn, who was the president of the Woman’s Relief Corps. The question was if I had ever heard of this group?
There are times when such a simple question can led to many great discoveries. Let’s start with the question. According to the internet, the Woman’s Relief Corps was an auxiliary organization of the Grand Army of the Republic. Founded in 1879, the organization sought out women who were loyal to the North during the Civil War. Any woman could join, even those who were born after the war, as long as they were loyal to the North. The mission of the WRC was to assist the GAR, promote Memorial Day, promote patriotic education, and other things. In 1907, the organization had a membership of 155,000 nationally. Mary was indeed an active member of the WRC. In 1918, she traveled to Portland, Oregon, to attend the 52nd encampment of the GAR. Other mentions show that Mary White often traveled to meetings and encampments with her daughter Mary Stickle, of Weedsport. Both women were widowed young and spent a lot of time together.
One of the things I like to do when I am posed with such a question to is start a family tree. Mary White, nee Armstrong, was the wife of Capt. James White. Her obituary noted that she was from one of the pioneer families of Port Byron. As Armstrong was not a name I was familiar with locally, it was time to dig. Her father was Abner Armstrong, who was born in Newburgh and moved to Port Byron in the 1840s to farm. By 1858, he had built a large warehouse and shipping business on the Erie Canal. In 1865, he sold the business to his sons, who then ran it as the Armstrong Brothers. It was reported that the brothers employed many boaters who shipped grain to New York City and returned with loads of coal. In 1887, this business caught fire, which blew burning embers across the street and onto the Presbyterian church. The steeple caught fire and was destroyed. The steeple would be rebuilt to serve until the 1998 Labor Day storm.
Abner would be involved in an interesting lawsuit when he caused minor injury to a young lady who was trying to pick cherries for a cherry pie. A large cherry tree grew in the yard of his neighbor Dr. Hoffman, and some branches reached out over Armstrong’s fence and into his yard. In 1864, Sarah Hoffman was attempting to pick the remaining cherries from her tree, which happened to be on Abner’s side of the fence. (The paper says that branches, “held a goodly supply of luscious, ruby, gastronomic joy.”) Abner told her to stop picking his berries and grew upset as the woman refused to cease her quest. As Abner shook the fence she was leaning against, she fell and was slightly injured. The case went to court. Who owns the fruit of the tree if the branch grows over into another yard? As you might expect, this legal question had been litigated many times prior, and the law states that whoever owns the trunk owns the fruit. Abner lost his case and the following appeals. The place where this took place is now the town’s veteran memorial.
Many in the Armstrong family led quite remarkable lives. Granddaughter Margaret went to Boston University in 1888 to become a doctor. She may have been in the same class with Clara Barrus, and it certainly means that Port Byron sent two women off to become doctors at a time when this was not a common occurrence. Margaret went on to become a missionary in India, and upon her return with her new pastor husband, she busied herself in many educational and church pursuits. Later in life, when she lost her sight, she taught herself braille and continued to teach. It is a family we don’t hear about, but they were certainly a major part in our busy canal village. All this came from a question about an envelope.
The society has a new book titled “Images of Port Byron.” Its 72 pages of postcards and other images will take you on a photographic history tour of the village and town. Herbst Pharmacy has copies for sale, or you can head over to our website for ordering information. PayPal is available.
Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.
