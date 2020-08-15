Riley: Envelope leads to education about Port Byron's Armstrongs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A friend sent a scan of an envelope that was addressed to "Mary J White, Pres(ident) Corps #207, Port Byron, NY." The sender was Mrs. Ada Mohr, of Brooklyn, who was the president of the Woman’s Relief Corps. The question was if I had ever heard of this group?

There are times when such a simple question can led to many great discoveries. Let’s start with the question. According to the internet, the Woman’s Relief Corps was an auxiliary organization of the Grand Army of the Republic. Founded in 1879, the organization sought out women who were loyal to the North during the Civil War. Any woman could join, even those who were born after the war, as long as they were loyal to the North. The mission of the WRC was to assist the GAR, promote Memorial Day, promote patriotic education, and other things. In 1907, the organization had a membership of 155,000 nationally. Mary was indeed an active member of the WRC. In 1918, she traveled to Portland, Oregon, to attend the 52nd encampment of the GAR. Other mentions show that Mary White often traveled to meetings and encampments with her daughter Mary Stickle, of Weedsport. Both women were widowed young and spent a lot of time together.