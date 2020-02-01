Riley: Exciting discoveries in Port Byron, and how your support helps

For the first article of the year, I like to look back at the last year, as sometimes it is easy to forget all the history that has been learned and shared in the past 12 months. At Lock 52 Historical Society, we like to share everything we get in and discover, so all of what we do is can be found on the Facebook page and the website, even these columns.
One of the reasons we do these recaps is for the annual appeal, where we ask you to become a member and supporter of the historical society. And if you are reading this from somewhere other than Port Byron, then hopefully you are thinking about supporting your local historical organization. Honestly, we all need your support. You might recall last summer the excellent article in The Citizen by David Wilcox concerning the future of local historical societies. While we all remain enthusiastic about what we learn and share each year, we need your help to do it. If you read David’s article last summer, go back and read it again. And if you never saw it, go read it now.
I will modestly say that it was another great year for our small group. The highlight of the year was two very different, but equally fantastic donations. One was from the Roberts family, which contained two large photo albums, and so happily, many of the images were labeled. This donation allowed us to put faces with names, which when you are working in history, is always so much fun.
The other donation was from the Schasel family, and it was a lifetime collection of postcards. I will be using this collection as the core of a new book about Port Byron history. We also purchased a couple of smaller collections, one of which came from the Myers family, and one from a Rev. Bell. We never enjoy buying back our history, but there are times when it must be done so that the images are protected and shared. Just please remember: A purchase of $150 equals 15 $10 memberships. For us, that is a lot of money. We also received a number of smaller donations. Whether it be a single item or a few photos, all help the society carry out its mission of preserving and sharing history.
Each month, this newspaper column tries to open new ways of looking at Port Byron. And I do appreciate the many very kind comments that I receive about these monthly efforts. Looking back, I looked at what the history of an earthenware jug can tell us about two families, what maps have to say, and how electric power first came to the village. We saw how little Port Byron was featured in Ebony magazine, and we found out about one of the few young ladies to play in organized baseball. The baseball article brought forth a wonderful collection of early Little League images that, in turn, found us in receipt of a baseball uniform, catcher's mitt and bat. A trip to the state archives in Albany opened the door to a discovery about village debating societies. The rediscovery of a letter from Italy brought joy to a grandson in Rhode Island who was able to read the words of his ancestor.
And last year, the society held its first tour in the cemetery. We want to do more of these, and we continue to build an inventory of sorts of interesting people to visit. As part of this, we decided to create a Port Byron family tree. Honestly, as we studied the families, it was easier just to set up a tree in Ancestry.com, so we could make and understand the connections between the families. It also allows us the chance to share photos and other materials in the society collection. Lastly, the society purchased the old bakery building on the main street in the village in hopes of finding a new way to connect with you. Yes, the building needs work, but it is never a bad thing to have dreams.
And my thanks go out to all our volunteers who give so much of themselves to keep the society going. Our small group gives up their time to attend board meetings, conduct interviews, research, learn and share. I think everyone enjoys what they do. Please think about joining in.
Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.