Riley: Exciting discoveries in Port Byron, and how your support helps

For the first article of the year, I like to look back at the last year, as sometimes it is easy to forget all the history that has been learned and shared in the past 12 months. At Lock 52 Historical Society, we like to share everything we get in and discover, so all of what we do is can be found on the Facebook page and the website, even these columns.

One of the reasons we do these recaps is for the annual appeal, where we ask you to become a member and supporter of the historical society. And if you are reading this from somewhere other than Port Byron, then hopefully you are thinking about supporting your local historical organization. Honestly, we all need your support. You might recall last summer the excellent article in The Citizen by David Wilcox concerning the future of local historical societies. While we all remain enthusiastic about what we learn and share each year, we need your help to do it. If you read David’s article last summer, go back and read it again. And if you never saw it, go read it now.