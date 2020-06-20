Riley: Exploring the history of Centerport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last month I wrote about North Port Byron, which could be described as a place that the construction of the railroad created in the 1850s. This month I want to cover Centerport, which was a small hamlet created by the Erie Canal. It is likely that the name came from its location halfway between Weedsport and Port Byron but no one really knows for sure. If you are not sure where Centerport might be, it lies on the town line that divides Mentz and Brutus.

Some histories like to note that in the early days of the canal, Centerport was built as a rival to Weedsport but failed. It is possible that there is some truth to this as an 1834 survey and map of the Erie Canal shows that Weedsport was not that much bigger. Whatever the reason for its beginning, the key feature of Centerport was the intersection between the road that led to Auburn and the canal. If you think about it, all our canal villages have roads that lead to Auburn as that connectivity was very important to both the canal and the city.