Riley: Following one of Port Byron's canal families

George was a very pious man, so he refused to operate his boats on Sunday. The Syracuse papers gave him the title of the “Canal Evangelist” and said that he was known in all the missions and Salvation Army offices between Buffalo and Albany. In 1935, his son Oliver related a story about how the family ran out of money and supplies on a Saturday evening, but the father refused to move on Sunday, even though sitting still added a day until they could reach their destination and get their pay. When they woke Sunday morning and went about caring for the mules, they found a bale of hay floating alongside the boat, and this provided feed for the mules. In January 1915, George preached at the Free Methodist Church that Port Byron was getting as “bad as Broadway for wickedness.” George invited the good folks of Auburn, Fulton, Syracuse and Weedsport to attend a series of revival meetings in Port Byron to help clean out the evils that besot some of his neighbors and the village. For their column about Mr. Ray’s invitation, The Citizen in Auburn simply gave the headline, “Port Byron Is Bad.” Being deep in the winter, I don’t know how many people would have made the trip to help clean out the wickedness, but I will leave it to the readers to decide if George was successful.