Riley: Following one of Port Byron's canal families

In the year 1900 the Erie Canal was 80 years old, and it was showing its age. The state of New York was investigating whether to construct a new Barge Canal, fix up the old and worn canal, or get out of the canal business altogether. In November 1903, the voters would get the chance to decide what they wished to do with the state’s canals, and ultimately, they would decide to build the new and larger Barge Canal.
In looking through the 1900 and 1910 censuses I can find a number of local people who were still making their living on the canal. In 1900 there were 10 boatmen and six boat builders, and then years later in 1910 there 11 boatmen and eight working at the drydock. The May 1912 newspaper noted that Mr. and Mrs. George Alfreds, Mr. and Mrs. William Alfreds, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Wilson, Rozelle Ray and George Ray all left the village to start work on their canal boats. George and Rozelle Ray were a father and son, so we can see from this that canal life was a still a family affair. The Alfreds certainly deserve a bit more research, but for now I will focus on the Ray family.
George Hill Ray first came to Port Byron around 1870. Why he moved from the lower Hudson Valley to central New York was never stated, but perhaps it was to marry Althea Ransier, the daughter of George and Catherine. In the 1880 census he was listed as a day laborer, however by 1900 he was listed as being a canal boat owner. He continued on as a boat captain until the end of the towpath canal era in 1917. At that time he was 74, and it was time to retire.
George was a very pious man, so he refused to operate his boats on Sunday. The Syracuse papers gave him the title of the “Canal Evangelist” and said that he was known in all the missions and Salvation Army offices between Buffalo and Albany. In 1935, his son Oliver related a story about how the family ran out of money and supplies on a Saturday evening, but the father refused to move on Sunday, even though sitting still added a day until they could reach their destination and get their pay. When they woke Sunday morning and went about caring for the mules, they found a bale of hay floating alongside the boat, and this provided feed for the mules. In January 1915, George preached at the Free Methodist Church that Port Byron was getting as “bad as Broadway for wickedness.” George invited the good folks of Auburn, Fulton, Syracuse and Weedsport to attend a series of revival meetings in Port Byron to help clean out the evils that besot some of his neighbors and the village. For their column about Mr. Ray’s invitation, The Citizen in Auburn simply gave the headline, “Port Byron Is Bad.” Being deep in the winter, I don’t know how many people would have made the trip to help clean out the wickedness, but I will leave it to the readers to decide if George was successful.
Three of George and Althea’s four boys would work on the canal and end up as captains or owners. John Ray married Susan Cushman. A couple years ago I wrote about the death of Susan’s bother Oliver while he was steering John’s boat. After the old towpath canal was abandoned, John later went on to work for the Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. Their son G. Richard Ray also found work with this company. He later worked with the state Division of Canals for 23 years, where he served as a derrick operator on the Wards Island. Richard would be the third and last Ray generation to work on the canals.
Evrand Ray owned a number of boats and the tug, the Charles R. McQuigan. This boat saw service on the new Barge Canal and made one of the first trips along the waterway. After he sold his boats he became a pilot for other companies as the tradition of family-owned boats gave way to company-owned fleets.
Oliver Ray owned three barges on the old canal and sold them during the canal transition. He went to work as a barge captain, steering a non-powered barge that would have been pulled along the canal by tugboats. In the 1935 interview I referenced before, he presented his job as being a simple, happy and idealistic life. I don’t know if all bargemen would agree with that assessment, but it is a fun article to read.
