Riley: How Port Byron prepared for nuclear war

If you were a child in the 1950s or ‘60s, you likely remember the “duck and cover” drills that we all had to do in school. We were all made aware of the impending atomic bomb attack, so in addition to the fire drills, we had to either get under our desks, or go out into the hallway and kneel along the wall. You might also recall the fallout shelters with the three-triangle civil defense signs where we were suppose to go in case of a attack. So what was the history of all this?

In February 1951, Cayuga County began to organize emergency defense units as part of a nationwide defense plan to be ready for the impending nuclear attack from the Soviet Union, because as of 1950, both countries had the bomb. So Port Byron and Mentz were divided into 50 sections, each with a civil defense warden. To help them understand the dangers and what they could do about it, the local wardens were shown a film called “Pattern for Survival.” Meanwhile, school nurse Mary Murray discussed the medical aspects of atomic warfare at a PTA meeting.

If you were a kid in school, you likely watched a film that featured Bert the Turtle, who showed you how to “duck and cover.” In this film, children were taught that all would be well if they were on constant alert, aware of their surroundings and knew where to, at any moment, duck and cover. So kids, when you see the flash, be sure to duck and cover!

Across the nation, over 19,400 lookouts were organized as part of the Ground Observation Corps. Ten towers were in Cayuga County, with the Port Byron station up on Stand Pipe Hill (where the water tower is today). In 1953, Walter Kerns was the local tower supervisor, and Bessie Green served as the chief observer. Walter urged all citizens to volunteer to take a shift watching for enemy planes, as the towers were to be staffed 24 hours a day.

In 1954, all of New York’s civil defense centers went through mock bombing drills that used scenarios where five nuclear bombs were dropped around the state. Three bombs were to be dropped on the big city and one each on Schenectady and Buffalo. The paper noted, “The time and interest devoted by any man or woman to training in first aid and other allied phases of civil defense is actually a sound investment in their own future and that of their neighbors. A great army of ‘self-help, neighbor-help’ trained volunteers must be obtained if our state and nation are to survive the consequences of an atomic attack.”

In 1955, the county ran a test called Applejack. On June 15, the Applejack, or the red alert, was to be sounded with a three-minute-long siren blast. All citizens were advised to stop what they were doing and seek cover, even those who were driving about. They were told to stop their car and find shelter. The all-clear would be when the Snowman, or three one-minute blasts, was sounded. (I am not making this up.)

Things began to change in August 1957 when the Soviet Union tested the first intercontinental ballistic missile. The era of the airplane delivery system was over and their was no need to man the local towers. However, as the danger was perhaps even more real, the school kept up with the duck and cover drills, and would do so for years to come.

As the 1950s came to a close, so did the locally based civil defense efforts. However, as the threat from attack was still very real, the schools kept up with the duck and cover drills. Then the Berlin crisis of 1961, and especially the Cuba Missile Crisis of 1962, refocused the federal governments efforts, mostly onto community fallout shelters. Sturdy government buildings and schools were signed as shelters and each was stocked with food, water, sanitation and medical needs for a two-week stay. By the end of the decade, the danger that the population felt in 1962 had passed and the focus on these shelters also waned. The shelter stocking program ended in 1969; however, the supplies stayed in place for years. In the 1970s, the stocks were tested and it was found that the food, mostly biscuits, crackers and cereals, had gone bad. These rations continue to be found tucked away in forgotten basement spaces. And yet, being prepared for local emergencies is not a bad idea.