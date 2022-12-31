Riley: Insights into obituaries from yesteryear

For a genealogist, finding a well-written obituary is akin to buying a winning lottery ticket. A decent obituary might provide you with the names of the spouse, children, parents, siblings, political affiliations and more. A couple years back I had to trace the descendants of Ira Peck and it was largely the information provided in obituaries that helped me identify the living members of the family and where they lived. Aside from the gravestone, the obituary is the lasting memorial to the departed and the life they lived. Of course, a poorly written obit can be a disappointment, often with not even a mention of the spouse or children. It can be difficult to say if a thin obit was merely a cost-saving measure or a matter of family dynamics. At least it is better than no obit, which is the ultimate disappointment.

For us here in the Port Byron area, the obit author was likely the editor and owner of The Port Byron Chronicle. At first, it was Lasuvious H. King and after his death, his son Richard T. took over. It had to be tough for these men who likely knew and lived with the departed, as they were asked to reach into their bag of adjectives and pull out a scramble of words and phrases to memorialize their life. These can lead to some colorful phrases, likely written to please the family. Thus you will often see mentioned how esteemed, honest, respected or beloved a person was. If the person was old, they might be from one of the “pioneer” or “old families,” or who bore witness to historic events and innovations. The Erie Canal, the building of the railroads and trolley, the first phone and the first automobile or plane, are frequently mentioned as noteworthy events.

Crafting an suitable obit for a woman was different than for a man. For a man, he might be a “manly man” who was a leader in the community, while a woman was a pious lady of deep faith who brought joy to everyone she met. A man’s obit will often mention his business and political affiliations, stating if he was an ardent Democrat or active Republican. The woman was noted for her good works and children.

In 1910, L.H. pulled out all the stops to note the passing of the young Edith (Woodin) Burghdurf, who died Feb. 18, 1910, at the age of 26 years. It is an amazing bit of flowery writing:

Mrs. Burghdurf was born in this village and has always lived here. She was married to Floyd Burghdurf October 15, 1902, the fruits of the union being two children, one of which, a boy of four years, survives his mother. Mrs. Burghdurf was a member of one of the old families of this town and was esteemed and respected by all who knew her for the many characteristics which rendered her life and the lives of those who knew her, bright and happy. She ran the journey of life in 26 years. It was a path marked by deed of kindness and cheer. Flower, not thorns, sunshine not shadow, she scattered everywhere. With these she was lavish. Truth was the inspiration of her life and by kindness she exemplified its great worth, and there was reason for this. When in the bloom of childhood she sought the Pearl of Great Price and made it chief among the jewels of her youthful hopes. The intervening years have been full of consistent planning and wise acting. This was the fountain of the purity of her character. Through the gloom caused by he death there comes a beam of sunshine which turns our tears to jewels of promise. For the sabbaths of earth, she now enjoys, the never ending sabbath of eternity. ...The flowers were many and beautiful, but not more beautiful than the face that rested so peacefully among them. Flowers seem to be the best emblem we have to express our love, and we wreathe them about the cradle, the marriage altar and the tomb.

Now we don’t know if Edith was all this, or if Editor King was trying to soften the blow of the death of a 26-year-old mother, or if she was a close friend and King was expressing his grief. If you are looking for a family obit, be sure to check out our digital collection on the Lock 52 Historical Society website.