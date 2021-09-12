Riley: Mentz area once a hotbed for cigars

In 1882, the New York State Experiment Station wrote that, “Perhaps no crop grown in our State gives better rewards for careful management than tobacco.” In the late 1800s, tobacco was a major crop, especially in Oswego and Chemung river valleys. In 1864, 13 million pounds of tobacco were grown in New York. Tobacco was a high value crop, and even a small plot could help to pay the bills for a year. The leaves of the plant need to be dried in special barns that often had a cupola and some type of doors or slots that could be opened to allow ventilation while keeping the crop safe from the rain.

Although tobacco was not a major crop in Mentz, the production of cigars was a large industry in the village, with names such as Davis & Dickey, Hest Roney & Hest, Willard Vosburgh, Edward Slayton, Major Dodge and Al Humphrey, among others. The Cigar History Museum calculates that in the 19th and 20th centuries, New York state had 4,495 cigar factories, and these were about evenly divided between the New York City area with around 1,800, and upstate with about 2,600. The growth of tobacco in Cayuga County and the manufacture and sale of cigars played an important financial and societal role in Port Byron, which was considered a cigar manufacturing center featuring many well-known brands.