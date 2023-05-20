The town of Mentz dates back to 1802, when it was divided off from the larger Aurelius. At first, the town was given the name Jefferson to honor President Jefferson; however, as too many locations shared the name, it was quickly changed to Mentz. No one has ever said with certainty where the name originally came from, but most speculation says that the name came from the old world "Mainz" or "Metz." Aside from our home here, the only other place with the name is a small community in Texas.

When it was first carved off from the old Aurelius, the town encompassed all the land between Brutus on the east to the Seneca River on the west, and the Seneca River on the north to about Turnpike Road in the south. The hamlets of Montezuma and Throopsville were once part of the town, although Fosterville remained in Aurelius. Port Byron is the only incorporated village in the town. In addition to Montezuma and Throopsville, there were smaller settlements at Centerport, North Port Byron and Haydenville. As Montezuma and Throop grew in population, they were split off from the larger Mentz in 1859. All of Montezuma was once part of Mentz, but Throop was formed out of both Mentz and Aurelius. The current borders of the town remain as they were created in 1859.

The Lock 52 Historical Society dates back to the 1976 bicentennial, when the local community held celebrations to commemorate the nation’s 200th birthday. After that celebration concluded, some local folks decided it was time to organize a historical society that could begin the task of preserving the local history of Mentz and Port Byron. In the early 1990s, the group took the major step of purchasing the old Moore house at 73 Pine St. and setting up displays that showed what life was like in the past. It is safe to say that the heart of the organization for decades was Jack and Hellen Davies, who poured their lives into the society. The group was able to obtain an absolute charter from the state Education Department to act as the local historical society. Although Jack is gone, Hellen remains active to this day at the age of 98.

Over the past 10 years, the focus of the society has shifted as the needs and interests of the public have changed. Today, the presentation of history is now mostly digitally based, making photos and old documents available on the website and social media pages. However, the Pine Street house remains as an important resource, both as a research and archival space, and as a place to host programs and displays.

The Montezuma Historical Society was created in 2006 with the primary focus to save the old Mentz Church. When that goal was successfully completed, the group turned its attention to the creation of the Montezuma Heritage Park, a 188-acre-park that showcases the history of the town and the New York State Canal System. Over the past decade the group, with the cooperation of the town of Montezuma, has cleared sites, carved out trails, built a butterfly garden, installed benches and generally done whatever it takes to create a very enjoyable park. They recently added a parking lot and bathroom just off of Route 31. This new site helps to bring attention to the park and provides direct access to the Empire State Trail.

Why is all this history and background important? Well, a few years back in those dark COVID-19 times, the two historical groups began to discuss a merger and what it would mean to have one historical organization working on the preservation and education of local history. So over the coming year, you will see both organizations begin to rebrand themselves as the Old Mentz Heritage Center, with one website, one Facebook page, one newsletter and so forth. There will be an expanded focus on all that was once part of the town of Mentz.

The Lock 52 and Montezuma historical societies are hosting a display of locally created canal artwork at the 73 Pine St. house in Port Byron. This will include a new painting by Len Tantillo that shows a packet boat crossing the Seneca River at Montezuma. So if you miss the May 20 public presentation by Len, this is a fine opportunity to see his work. The display will run throughout the year from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday afternoons or by appointment on Saturdays.

