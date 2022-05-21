Riley: Mixed emotions as Port Byron school removed for apartments

There is a mix of sadness and joy in Port Byron as work begins on the removal of the old school. For those who attended the school before it closed in 1991, there is a sadness in seeing the grand old building be readied for demolition. But for the rest, the dilapidated state of the sad old building calls for its removal, and that brings some joy. The time for all the arguments about how and who allowed the school to be broken into two tax parcels and sold, and then to fall into disrepair, has passed.

The school was the third to occupy the site on Church Street. I have written about the one-room school districts before, so when I talk about early school, recall that it was a smaller school for the village children and those who could afford to send their kids to a slightly fancier school. The first school was the Port Byron Free School and Academy, and was built in 1860. After a fire in 1898, the school was rebuilt as the Port Byron High School, even though it was open to all ages. That school burned on Dec. 24, 1935. With the school in ashes, the students were sent off to temporary classrooms in the local churches and other buildings of the village. The fire offered the opportunity to consolidate the rural schools and in 1936, the decision was made to unify 20 nearby one-room schoolhouse districts into one centralized school. The 20 school districts were from Mentz, Montezuma, Brutus, Conquest, Cato, Aurelius and Throop. Work on the centralized school building began on April 6, 1937.

The school architect was Carl C. Ade. Ade designed over 350 schools in central and western New York, so if the schools at Newark, Ovid, Ontario Center, Waterloo and Ovid look oddly familiar, this is why. The general contractor was Duplex Construction of Glens Falls. As the school was a Public Works Administration project of the federal government, much of the work was done by hand to create jobs for the unemployed during the years of the Great Depression. The school was built of reinforced concrete and block, and was said to be fireproof! It was also considered to be the largest school in the county at that time.

By March 26, 1938, the school was about 95% complete and the students could once again be taught under one roof. School buses would now drive out into the country to pick up students, and the enrollment swelled to about 800. This was the end of the little one-room schoolhouses. The formal school dedication took place on May 7, 1938.

In 1951, planning began on a new elementary school that was to be on Maple Avenue. Work began in June 1953, and the school was opened in September 1954. This left only the older students attending the older school. The Maple Avenue school was expanded again, and the last class of the old school was held in June 1991. After this, the school was transformed into apartments.

DePaul Properties has been trying to find the funding to remove the old building and build completely new apartments. To their credit, they stuck with it after many disappointments. According to the sign, work is to be completed by the fall of 2023.

Lock 52 Historical Society held its first cemetery headstone cleaning event in May, and it was a nice success. A number of veteran stones were cleaned in preparation for Memorial Day. More events will be held throughout the summer on Saturday mornings and Wednesday afternoons. Check the Facebook site for dates and details. The society will have all the materials and supplies needed that will allow you to clean your family headstones, or you can just pick a forgotten stone and clean it.

Lock 52 will be hosting an open house at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The artwork of Star Greathouse, Lindy Burke and Lois Smith will be on display. The volunteers of the society have been spending a lot of time on the Pine Street house cleaning, reorganizing and remodeling, and they would enjoy showing you all the work. So please stop by and see what they have been up to.

And a reminder that as the weather warms, you will be seeing a lot more bicyclists on the road following the route of the Erie Canal, so please be on the lookout for them.

Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.

