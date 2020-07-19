Riley: Newly digitized Port Byron newspapers could aid your genealogy research

The study of your family history can be a fascinating hobby. It can be all-consuming, or something that you peck away at as you have time. If you think of it as a old person's hobby, you are making a grave mistake. It is certain that as we age we want to know more about who we are and where we came from, but as a hobby, genealogy can be for all ages. The genealogist plays the role of a detective, chasing hot and cold leads, finding new people, and hoping that they will lead you to your hidden ancestor. If you take a DNA test you can discover family ties around the world or next door. All this can lead you to take up genealogical or heritage tourism, where you want to see the places where your ancestors lived and worked and died.
I like to say that genealogy is the one hobby you will take up that no one else in your family will care to hear about. It can be a very solitary hobby, but as a researcher, you are never alone. The study of genealogy is the second most popular hobby in America. (The first most popular being gardening.) Over the last couple decades, over 26 million people have taken a DNA test to see what they could learn about their own history and find new family members. So even though it is a hobby that can be quite lonely, there are a heck of a lot of people doing it.
I spend a lot of time creating other folks' family trees as a means of local research. As a small town historian, it is very safe to say that almost everyone is related, so I spend a lot of time proving this. Even though I have no relations in these parts, I find the research to be great fun. However, it is highly likely that I would never take up the task of diving into local families if it was not for the many internet resources that are available to desktop researchers. Sites like Ancestry.com, FamilySearch, Find-a-Grave, the many message boards, the wonderful Cayuga Genweb and digital newspapers that can be found on Old Fulton, NYS Historic Newspapers and the Seymour Library page all make it possible to do a decent amount of research without leaving your home or library.
This is why I am so pleased to announce that the Lock 52 Historical Society has completed the first phase of the digitization of many Port Byron newspapers. Researchers might know that some years of The Port Byron Chronicle are already offered online. However, a few months ago, society member Joyce Biss began to ask what Port Byron papers could be found in hidden collections and how this compared with what was available. If you recall my column from last December, I wrote that the available copies began around 1905. So I was happy to hear that many papers were found from the 1800s. As she began to find these hidden resources, Joyce and the newly formed newspaper committee set up an informal consortium with the Port Byron Library, the Seymour Library, the Cayuga County historian, the Montezuma Historical Society and the Cayuga Museum. All these organizations either had historic ties to Port Byron, or held copies of existing papers.
Once the newspapers had been found, a goal was set to fundraise for the thousands of dollars needed to have all these papers digitized. This task was far more daunting than finding all the papers. A wonderful gift from the estate of Wesley Mills funded the entire project, and this allowed us to move right to the next step. Advantage Preservation, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was chosen to do the digitization. Advantage was chosen because the final product is presented in a very clean and crisp format, and what is so nice is that you can flip through the pages to read the entire paper if you desire. No more frustrating “continued on” moments. You can find links to these papers on the Lock 52 Historical Society (portbyronhistorical.org) and Seymour Library (seymourlibrary.org) websites. We will add to this collection as we rediscover more copies of the papers, so if you happen to have an issue or two in your family files, please send us a message. We also wish to thank The Wayuga News for their help in making these resources available. They have been very kind in allowing us to use the more recent editions of The Port Byron Chronicle.
The second phase will be the addition of the 1920s and '30s Orange and Black school newsletters. These well-written newsletters offer a look at school life in that time period. We hope that you will find these resources useful. We are always here to help you get started or to try to knock down your genealogical walls.
Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.
