Riley: Newly digitized Port Byron newspapers could aid your genealogy research

The study of your family history can be a fascinating hobby. It can be all-consuming, or something that you peck away at as you have time. If you think of it as a old person's hobby, you are making a grave mistake. It is certain that as we age we want to know more about who we are and where we came from, but as a hobby, genealogy can be for all ages. The genealogist plays the role of a detective, chasing hot and cold leads, finding new people, and hoping that they will lead you to your hidden ancestor. If you take a DNA test you can discover family ties around the world or next door. All this can lead you to take up genealogical or heritage tourism, where you want to see the places where your ancestors lived and worked and died.

I like to say that genealogy is the one hobby you will take up that no one else in your family will care to hear about. It can be a very solitary hobby, but as a researcher, you are never alone. The study of genealogy is the second most popular hobby in America. (The first most popular being gardening.) Over the last couple decades, over 26 million people have taken a DNA test to see what they could learn about their own history and find new family members. So even though it is a hobby that can be quite lonely, there are a heck of a lot of people doing it.