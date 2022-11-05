Riley: Old popularity contests in Port Byron and Weedsport

Well, it's that time of year where we all vote on how popular some folks are by giving them nice government jobs. But how popular were your ancestors?

In the past, they could prove how popular they were by winning a “popularity contest” at the local store, but only if they could spend enough money and/or get their friends to vote for them. I ran across such a contest quite by accident in a issue of the November 1912 Port Byron Chronicle. It was there that I learned about the Blake’s Drug Store Popularity Contest, where you could “prove that you are one of the most — perhaps the most — popular person in this community and at the same time to win” a valuable prize that would prove the high esteem that your fellow citizens felt about you. Of course, all the voting was tied to making purchases at Blake’s during the holiday season, as the contest ran between Nov. 23 and Dec. 23. Every 10 cents spent would earn you two voting checks, where you could write in your own name or the name of someone you felt was more popular then you.

So can you guess who was the most popular person in 1912? It was Benjamin Henry, who came in first with 4,583 votes. Estella Derby came in second, with Josie Green third. In total, 64 people had votes and all the names were listed in the Dec. 28, 1912, paper just in case you wish to see if your grandparents were “popular.”

Little discoveries like this are great at opening large rabbit holes, so I dived in to see if there were other such contests. And there were. In 1948, the Weedsport Fair held a contest titled the Popularity Queen, where you could cast votes by making purchases at many stores in Weedsport and Port Byron. Even a subscription to the newspaper could earn you 20,000 votes! To encourage mom and dad to spend more (and cast more votes!), the paper let folks know that Mary Whitman had an early lead. But then in the next week's paper (these were all weekly papers) it was noted that Marion Prindle had taken the lead with million and a half votes over Mary Lou Brundge as the contest neared its end. Poor Miss Whitman had been outspent. In the end, Miss Marion Prindle was given the queen’s crown, with Mary Lou Brundge and Sharon Walker as runners-up.

In the 1951, Ed Burn’s West End IGA ran a series of popularity contests that were part of a nationwide Independent Grocers Alliance silver jubilee store promotion. Over the year you could vote for the most popular babies all the way up to grandma. So who was the most popular grandma in 1951? Why that would be Mrs. Elmer Kilmer, with Mrs. Bertha Chickatello and Mrs. Harold Kincaid as runners-up. Who was the most popular baby of 1951? It was that little cutie Thomas France, with Richard Burke and William Annan, as runners-up. Like with all these contests, a list of all the contestants, those popular and those not so, can be found in the paper. Who was the most popular couple? Congratulations go to Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Kelley, with M/M William Annan and M/M Richard Applebee as Nos. 2 and 3. (It is clear that the Annans spent a lot of money at the store, or they were very popular!) And what about the most popular Miss Teen-ager? Although all these contests were part of the wider promotions, the Miss Teen-ager winner could go onto compete nationally by writing a essay titled “The Five Things I Want Most Out of Life.” The national winner would get a convertible coupe and a trip to New York City, while the local winner received a bicycle. Did you know that Miss Carol Ames was the most popular teenager of 1951? Eleanor Schweizer came in second and Barbara Miller was third.

One of the more unusual comments about a sales-based “popularity contest” came in a 1958 letter by Fred Blair Townsend, who noted that he had won such a contest by being the best salesmen of The Cayuga Chief newspaper in 1901. His prize was a trip to the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, where he was nearby when President McKinley was shot. It was sure something he never forgot!

All this, and more, can be found on the digital resources page on the Lock 52 Historical Society website.