Riley: Old Port Byron Chronicles a helpful window to past

As the weather warms, there is less time for in-depth research. However, diving into some casual research can be a nice way to forget about the stress of the day.
Often I will go to the Lock 52 Historical Society digital resources page on the website and chose an old Port Byron Chronicle at random to see what was happening. One of the really fun columns to browse through was composed by Richard Truxton King, who went by the byline R.T.K. Richard was the son of Lasuvious and Carrie (Hetfield) King, and was the great-great-grandson of Philip King. Richard’s father owned The Port Byron Chronicle for a number of years and when he died in 1923, Richard and his sisters, Nellie and Lois, took over the paper for a few years.
Richard would continue to write his columns for many years after selling the paper, under the titles of About Town and Strictly Local Comment. His columns offered a mix of local happenings and history. As is often the case with these small town papers, he and his readers had lived the history and they liked to reflect back on the “good old days.” On Oct. 25, 1946, Richard wrote about the history of Mentz and how although it was one of the smallest towns in the county, it was once one of the largest. He then peppered in some other historical facts, such as that the Lockwood Post purchased the soldier’s monument in 1893, and that the namesake for the post was killed while attempting to escape a prisoner train that was headed to Andersonville Prison. Maybe that is why the post has the large Andersonville Prison print on the wall?
Richard’s October column was followed by another on Nov. 22 that went under the title “Do You Remember?” Richard presented a list of the many village businesses that he could recall. The issue with this column is that Richard was born in 1894, so his list of names likely came from childhood memories and others, like his parents. His readers took him to task and filled in those names he had missed, and so he followed up with another column on Nov. 29. These two columns leave us a fairly good snapshot of who was in business in the late 1800s. A transcribed copy of these articles can be found on the “Articles and News” page at portbyronhistorical.org.
Also found in the 1946 paper was an article about the invention of Synzygon 77, which was also called Laundry Formula 77. The paper reported that Frederick Pingert, a local chemist, had developed it for his wife with her daily washing of diapers. The detergent had less alkaline, so I guess it was less harsh on the person doing the wash. It became very popular with local friends and family, and then was offered for sale by Florabelle Pingert at 25 Green St. It would be interesting to see if anyone still has a bottle of Synzygon 77 sitting around. Fred, and maybe his invention, died in 1949, and his obit noted that he was born in Yugoslavia and worked at the General Electric Co. in Syracuse.
As I was looking for more of Richard's reporting, I found one from 1941 that caught my eye. He wrote that the new “Super Highway” would be routed north of the village. He was speaking about the proposed Thruway. He noted that some in the business community wanted the highway to be routed through the center of the village! I expect that at the time, the new Thruway was to be a modern four-lane road that would have replaced Route 31, and not the toll road it is today. Why else would they want it to go through the downtown? It certainly would have changed the look of the village.
At the June meeting of the historical society, we will be honoring the work of Dorothy "Chick" Walker, who passed away in 2016. Chick left quite a legacy of research resources for all us genealogists, as she would spend many hours searching for local family names. We continue to rediscover bits of her work as we reorganize the archives and research materials. In the past months, our volunteers have sorted all her birth, death and marriage announcements, and created an easy-to-search index. As COVID-19 restrictions relax, we are once again welcoming people into the Pine Street building so they can research and see what the society has been up to.
