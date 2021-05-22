Riley: Old Port Byron Chronicles a helpful window to past

Richard’s October column was followed by another on Nov. 22 that went under the title “Do You Remember?” Richard presented a list of the many village businesses that he could recall. The issue with this column is that Richard was born in 1894, so his list of names likely came from childhood memories and others, like his parents. His readers took him to task and filled in those names he had missed, and so he followed up with another column on Nov. 29. These two columns leave us a fairly good snapshot of who was in business in the late 1800s. A transcribed copy of these articles can be found on the “Articles and News” page at portbyronhistorical.org.

Also found in the 1946 paper was an article about the invention of Synzygon 77, which was also called Laundry Formula 77. The paper reported that Frederick Pingert, a local chemist, had developed it for his wife with her daily washing of diapers. The detergent had less alkaline, so I guess it was less harsh on the person doing the wash. It became very popular with local friends and family, and then was offered for sale by Florabelle Pingert at 25 Green St. It would be interesting to see if anyone still has a bottle of Synzygon 77 sitting around. Fred, and maybe his invention, died in 1949, and his obit noted that he was born in Yugoslavia and worked at the General Electric Co. in Syracuse.