Historians love photographs and maps. A photo can capture the smile on a person's face, as well as document the building behind them. A photograph becomes a time machine, freezing that person and that moment in time for the rest of time. Maps also capture that moment in time. They can show us where people lived, how the roads were laid out, where the streams and rivers were located. They can show us broad swaths of land, covering the entire state; or they can zero in on the town or village. The earliest map we have of Port Byron was drawn in 1834 and it shows the route of the Erie Canal and the buildings that lined its banks.
In 1938, an unnamed pilot flew over Port Byron and snapped a series of photos that would create a photographic map, offering historians both a photograph and a map in one. These 1938 aerials are especially wonderful as they capture a period in time where over 100 years of history can be made out across the landscape. Since most of the landscape was in farm production, there are few trees to block the view of the man-made features across the land. The route of the 1820 Erie Canal can be seen snaking its way from east to west, and its replacement, the Enlarged Canal, can be seen as a bold straight line. Lock 52 is seen at the western edge of the village, with the abandoned towpath and heelpath converted into roads that serviced the many homes of the Italian muckland farmers who had built homes along the canal. The lines of the New York Central and West Shore Railroads can be seen, as can the recently abandoned Rochester, Syracuse, and Eastern Interurban Railroad.
The new school with its surrounding yard still raw from the construction stands out in the middle of the village. You can pick out the two mill dams that served the water-powered mills. Later aerial mapping projects in 1954 and 1963 would show us the effect of the Thruway and how the village would change over the decades.
This mapping project would take place across the state as various state departments wished to see how roads were laid out or what could be changed, or how much land was in production, or how the villages and cities were growing. Today, we can turn to Google Earth, but back in the dark days, these maps were the best that was available. These aerial photographs have been made available through the Cornell University Library Digital Collections. In all, six central New York counties have been included in this collection, although other web-based resources cover other counties.
Another unique mapping project was the Sanborn Fire Insurance maps, which were created by the Sanborn Map Co.. These were used by insurance companies to see how buildings were constructed, how dense the construction might be, and what industry was nearby. The mapping began in the late 1800s and continued throughout the early 1900s. They don’t cover the entire village but instead focus on business and manufacturing areas. So in Port Byron, the downtown is covered, as is places like Tanner’s Drydock. Over the years, the maps take in more streets as the village grows and has more industry. It will show if the building is brick or wood, what is used to heat it, if there are boilers or engines used to power machinery and such things. The Library of Congress has full sets of these available online.
