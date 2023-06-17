Last year we learned that Len Tantillo, a renowned artist who specializes in historical subjects, had decided to use the canal crossing of the Seneca River in Montezuma as the setting for his latest painting. This was not a random selection, as a few years ago the 1825 drawings created by the Rev. John Henry Hopkins had resurfaced and made quite a splash across the state. As photography had yet to be invented at that time, the Hopkins drawings offer us some of the earliest views of the canal. Happily for those of us who enjoy history in Cayuga County, one of the Hopkins prints was of the canal crossing at Montezuma. Also happily, this drawing caught the attention of Len, who decided to create his own interpretation of the crossing.

On May 20, the Lock 52 and Montezuma historical societies hosted a presentation by Tantillo and Art Cohn. While Len is the artist, Art is an underwater archaeologist who has been searching for canal boats that had sunk into the deep waters of Seneca Lake. Over the last few summers, Art has led a team that has identified over 300 boats on the bottom of the deep lake, with many being canal boats. To everyone’s amazement, one wreck was a packet boat, which was the passenger-carrying vessel of the canals. Art gave an overview of his research and if you have the opportunity to see it, you should should do so. Then Len told of how Art’s underwater images helped him in his interpretation of the boat that he had to paint. With some computer modeling and comparisons to what Art had found, along with some other period artwork, Len was able to paint a canal scene so lifelike that it is difficult to say it isn’t a photograph. The work is titled, “Martin Journeys West.” And who was Martin? Len was commissioned by the descendant of Martin, a man who had made his way to Nevada in the 1840s. One leg of Martin’s travels took him along the Erie Canal, so we know that he would have passed through Port Byron and Montezuma and across the Seneca River at the very place shown in the painting. What is fascinating is that you can visit the site of Len’s painting today in the Montezuma Heritage Park. The painting becomes very real knowing that a real Martin on a real packet boat passed through our villages. The other thing is that Len had never visited the site and was able to capture it so well. We had Stephen Gage record video of the presentation, and it will soon be available on our YouTube channel.

You can see the painting in the group shot with this column, but you would be rewarded by seeing it in person. It can be viewed as part of the newest art exhibit at the Lock 52 building at 73 Pine St. This exhibit features canal-themed artwork that highlights the Erie Canals in central New York. The exhibit runs until Sept. 16 and is part of a series of events that will celebrate the coming bicentennial of the canal in 2025. And if you know, or have locally themed canal artwork, let us know. We would love to see it.

Organizing and staging events cannot be done without help, and the Lock 52 and Montezuma historical societies wish to thank both the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the New York Statewide Community Regrant program for their support. Grant awards by both these organizations allowed us to host Art and Len, who were kind enough to make special presentations to the high school art students and meet with the fourth grade children. We also thank the Canal Society of New York State for the use of the new Samuel Center for Canal History. There will be additional events going on as we gear up for the bicentennial of the Erie Canal in 2025.

Lock 52 was also pleasantly surprised to receive a third grant from the Cayuga Community Fund to help with our cemetery headstone cleaning and repair training and events. The funds will help to purchase some tools and chemicals. If you wanted to help or learn, but the idea of kneeling or sitting on the ground made you wince, well maybe the repair side is for you. Be on the lookout for cleaning and repair events. Lock 52 also has headstone cleaning guidelines on its website.

