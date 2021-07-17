Riley: Photos help trace histories of Port Byron families

Also found in this collection were a couple photographs of the old canal near Utica Street in the village. Reta Burke (nee Pinckney) took these after the canal had been abandoned but before it was filled in. The one I shared here shows what is today Schasel Park. Mrs. Burke was standing on the old Utica Street bridge. Many of these bridges stood for some time after the canal was closed, as the villages waited for the state to remove them. Robert Scarry said that he returned the photos to the Burke family, and I hope that one day they reappear again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

My column about the Ray family last month helped to make some connections with the grandchildren of the family. One of them shared a remembrance written by his father, Burdett Ray. In this long article, Burdett leads the reader through a tour of the business district of the village, and he adds some notes about the store owners. Burdett was one of those folks who had lived through some major changes and wanted people to remember the past. Luckily for us, he wrote his recollections just prior to his death. His son kindly allowed us to post the article to the Lock 52 website so that others can enjoy and learn from it.