Riley: Piecing together Port Byron in 1845

Over the last few months, my life has become somewhat preoccupied in making connections and additions to the Port Byron family tree project. I have found it to be a great distraction from all the news, and frankly a great way to avoid any work. As I don’t have any family in the area, each new name becomes an exciting way to spend hours of research. To start my digital journey, I will simply start with a search word such as “canal” or “boat," and see what comes up. This random type of search works in the Lock 52 Historical Society digital archives, as we only have papers from Port Byron.
One of the responses that piqued my interest was a village business directory from The Port Byron Herald in 1845, where I found a listing of 51 village businesses, a mix of 13 groceries, three tailor shops, four blacksmiths, two wagon makers, five attorneys, three physicians and more. I found this so interesting, as we know so little of the village in this period of time. There are no photographs to help us visualize the village, and few writings to describe it. One of the artifacts we have of the period is Holmes Hutchinson’s 1834 map of the canal, which shows us how buildings were built along the canal and helps to explain why our village streets are laid out as they are. However, as the focus was the canal, this map doesn’t show us most of the buildings of the period.
When the Herald published the directory in 1845, the canal had been in use across the state for 20 years. Although the state was in the process of rebuilding the Erie Canal to larger dimensions, the canal that passed through the village would have looked as it did from its opening in 1820. And aside from a wagon on the roads, the canal was still the only way to ship goods across the state. If you have a great-grandparent who was in the village in the 1840s, they would have been able to stand on one of the bridges over the canal and watch as boat after boat filled with cargo passed under their feet, maybe even exchanging a few words with the captain or his wife, or even a relative who worked on the boats. Mixed in with the slower cargo boats, they might have watched the passenger-carrying packet boats whisk along at 4 mph, perhaps not realizing that in less than a decade, all those passengers would be passing by to the north on new trains at 10 times the speed.
The newspaper directory tells us that if your grandparent took a walk along the towpath, they would have passed by the stores of Alanson Whitcomb, William Hinman and John Campbell, who all sold groceries to the canallers. They may have heard the toot of the tin horn as boat captains let the lock tender know of their approach. They may have heard the low rumble of the turning wooden wheel and gears at Beach’s Mill as the millers and hired laborers worked at taking in boatloads of wheat, grinding it into flour and then packing the flour into barrels. To the west, about where our highway superintendent lives, was the boat yard of George Millner, where leaking boats could be repaired and new boats built. And near Ed and Jean's corner, the canal widened here into a small basin where the boats could dock, and then discharge or receive cargo from the area. A storehouse at the basin held the goods until they could be loaded or retrieved. If they ventured a bit further to the west, your grandparent would have reached Lock 60 and watched as the boats were raised and lowered, and if the folklore is true, maybe a few fisticuffs as the boaters fought for position in the lock queue. They also could have watched as the lock-side sawmill cut lumber into barrel staves for the large cooperage, and then watched as the coopers fashioned the staves into barrels in the long low cooperage.
Of course, this all takes place in the theater of the mind, backed up with a few facts from the 1834 map, the newspapers and other sources. (Space limits me here, so a longer version of this article will be on the website.) Over the coming year, I will be digging into the lives of those who worked on the canal or along the canal. It should be fun.
Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.