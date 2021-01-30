Riley: Piecing together Port Byron in 1845

The newspaper directory tells us that if your grandparent took a walk along the towpath, they would have passed by the stores of Alanson Whitcomb, William Hinman and John Campbell, who all sold groceries to the canallers. They may have heard the toot of the tin horn as boat captains let the lock tender know of their approach. They may have heard the low rumble of the turning wooden wheel and gears at Beach’s Mill as the millers and hired laborers worked at taking in boatloads of wheat, grinding it into flour and then packing the flour into barrels. To the west, about where our highway superintendent lives, was the boat yard of George Millner, where leaking boats could be repaired and new boats built. And near Ed and Jean's corner, the canal widened here into a small basin where the boats could dock, and then discharge or receive cargo from the area. A storehouse at the basin held the goods until they could be loaded or retrieved. If they ventured a bit further to the west, your grandparent would have reached Lock 60 and watched as the boats were raised and lowered, and if the folklore is true, maybe a few fisticuffs as the boaters fought for position in the lock queue. They also could have watched as the lock-side sawmill cut lumber into barrel staves for the large cooperage, and then watched as the coopers fashioned the staves into barrels in the long low cooperage.