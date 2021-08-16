Riley: Recalling fires and firefighting in Port Byron

Fire was a way of life for our early village and town residents. It was used to cook, heat, light and so much more. And there were times when these utilitarian fires became destructive. The flames and burning embers would spread the fire to the nearby buildings, and this was especially so in the tight confines of the business district.

In the early days, the methods to fight the fires were fairly basic. We have all heard about the bucket brigade as all the neighbors rushed to fill leather buckets and hand these along a chain of people. At the end of the chain, a person would toss the water on the fire and then toss back the empty bucket and the process would start again. Along with buckets, a supply of wooden ladders were kept on hand in order to elevate the firemen. Needless to say, the fire usually won the battle, and at the best, the firemen of the period would hope to slow the spread of fire and maybe save a few lives and precious items before the building burned to the ground.