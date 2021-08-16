Riley: Recalling fires and firefighting in Port Byron

Fire was a way of life for our early village and town residents. It was used to cook, heat, light and so much more. And there were times when these utilitarian fires became destructive. The flames and burning embers would spread the fire to the nearby buildings, and this was especially so in the tight confines of the business district.
In the early days, the methods to fight the fires were fairly basic. We have all heard about the bucket brigade as all the neighbors rushed to fill leather buckets and hand these along a chain of people. At the end of the chain, a person would toss the water on the fire and then toss back the empty bucket and the process would start again. Along with buckets, a supply of wooden ladders were kept on hand in order to elevate the firemen. Needless to say, the fire usually won the battle, and at the best, the firemen of the period would hope to slow the spread of fire and maybe save a few lives and precious items before the building burned to the ground.
The reports of any large fires would often be carried in newspapers up and down the canal as many of the local businessmen were well known across the state. In 1838 a fire consumed the businesses of Edger Eaman and James Pine, and the homes of Walter Smith and Hannah Brown. James Pine rebuilt his tavern only to have it burn again in 1855 along with other businesses. In 1858 what was at one time the largest grain mill in the state burned. In 1868 the entire Hatfield Block burned. In this building was the office of the Times, which helps to explain our void of local historical newspapers. Two years later another large fire burned the dry-goods store of William Smith. Smith had also lost his business in the 1855 fire.
In 1837 the businessmen of the village raised $150 to purchase ladders for the purpose of fighting fires and soon after, a “Hook and Ladder” company was organized. The 1870 fire is credited with the formal organization of the Port Byron Protective Hose Company Number 1, and the construction of a small reservoir behind the home of William Halsey (about where the water tower is today). Small 4- and 6-inch pipes were buried throughout the business area of the village and this provided some level of protection. However, aside from a hand drawn hose cart the fire department had limited means to fight any fires. In 1876 a large fire consumed the canal side coal-yard of Abner Armstrong and Sons, and the steeple of the Presbyterian Church. Another large fire in 1913 destroyed the Tatgenhorst Block in the downtown. To help fight this fire, Auburn firemen (and their engines) were called in and they were credited for stopping the spread to the neighboring buildings.
In the March 3, 1923, the village businessmen wrote that Port Byron needed modern fighting apparatus. In-spite of all the fires, the firemen were still responding with the old man-drawn hose cart. In response the village purchased a Ford chassis from Harvey Ware. He and Clarence Hunter built a fire-engine that could carry hose, ladders and fire-fighting chemicals.
Whether this Ford was not up to the task, or perhaps demonstrated the need for more modern equipment, in 1924 the village purchased it’s first real fire-engine, a 1923 Sanford truck chassis that was outfitted with a Obenchain-Boyer pump. The delivery of the truck was a big deal and firemen from Auburn, Weedsport, Skaneateles, Savannah and other departments came to see the new pumper-truck. The truck was taken to the Green Street bridge where it pumped 500-gallons-per-minute out of the outlet for three hours straight. It was then moved to the highest point on King Street where it pumped from the hydrant. This Sanford pushed the village fire department into the modern era.
The next truck was purchased in 1941 and it was designated only to fight fires in the village limits. In November of 1945, the village board purchased a new Buffalo fire engine. It was expected that the truck would be delivered in 150-days. Fourteen months later the new truck arrived in February 1947. While they were waiting for their new fire truck, the voters decided to build a new fire house and municipal building.
This year the Port Byron Fire Department celebrates its 150th birthday and we thank all the men and women who give of themselves to keep us all safe.
