Riley: Remembering Port Byron's Episcopalian church

No one seems to know for certain when the church finally closed its doors for good, although it was likely in the 1930s. Perhaps the Great Depression finally did it in. The building continued to stand for a number of years, as it can be seen in photos taken in 1947. But the story doesn’t end there. When the old church was finally knocked down, the village of Port Byron saved the church bell. Apparently, the bell had been gifted in memory of the John Dunhon family. However, after 57 years of sitting in the village garage, the village was looking to dispose of it. When the members of the Christ Church of Jordan learned of this, they asked if they might have the bell. All the parties agreed and the bell was gifted to the Jordan church. This seems fitting, as the ties between the two churches goes way back in history when they shared pastors and members. Many thanks to village Historian Dawn Roe for helping to fill in this bit of the story, and for letting me know that the bell is still in use.