Riley: Remembering Port Byron's Episcopalian church

Being the husband of a good and true Episcopalian, I have always had a soft spot for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Port Byron. The church was long gone before I ever came to town, but the few photos of it show a very attractive, yet small Victorian shingle-style building. It was located next to St. John’s Catholic Church on Rochester Street.
The history of St. Paul’s is almost as difficult to trace, as are the families who worshiped there. I am sure that if we had newspapers from the late 1800s, this job might be a bit easier, but here is what I have found. In the 1851 minutes of the Episcopal church, I found a mention of the Port Byron congregation of 1851 meeting in the Temperance Hall.
However, as history is full of contradictions, an article in The Cayuga Chief in 1952 noted that St. Paul’s was organized in 1863 with the Rev. J.A. Rowling in charge. I only found one listing for the Rev. Rowling living in Arcadia, Wayne County, in 1860. In April of 1871, the Episcopalian congregation of Port Byron reorganized the church of St. Paul’s as the Church (large C) of St. Paul’s. It seems a bit confusing, however, it may have been more of a business transaction than a matter of faith. Perhaps the old church had gone inactive and this was done to reactivate the church. Whatever it was, when all was said and done, the members of St. Paul's still did not have a church building to call their own. In fact, the Syracuse paper noted that the church even had land onto which to build an edifice.
The officers of the church were physicians, dentists, businessmen and a lawyer. John Rice was a 76-year old-physician, Rush Merrick Howard was a dentist and the brother of the proprietor of the Howard House hotel, Steward Kendrick was a retired grocer, and Alpheus H. Crosby was also a physician. Later in 1871, the Rev. Robert Paul of Rhode Island had been given charge of the Episcopal churches of Port Byron and Weedsport. In December of 1878, the Rev. Bishop Huntington consecrated St. Paul’s Church of Port Byron. However, the construction of the building did not occur until November 1890, when the bishop helped to lay the cornerstone of the new St. Paul’s.
Finding worshipers in Port Byron must have been difficult for the small band of merry Episcopalians. Around Christmas of 1897, it was announced that Bishop Huntington had discontinued services at both St. Paul’s of Port Byron and St. John’s of Weedsport, mostly due to the lack of money to support them. Amazingly, this was not the end of the church, as the newspaper continued to carry articles about St. Paul’s.
In July 1910, it was noted that regular services were being held at St. Paul’s under the care of the Rev. Mr. Houser, and that year’s Christmas service brought 75 worshipers to the church. In 1911, it was reported by the newspaper that the young pastor Lewis E. Ward of Auburn was the minister, although the publication The Living Church noted that the Rev. Guy P. Burleson had entered the rectorship of St. John’s of Auburn and St. Paul’s of Port Byron in 1911. Later between 1925 and 1929, the Right Rev. Walter Higley served as a young clergyman. Later, the Rev. Higley would go onto become the bishop for the Diocese of Central New York.
No one seems to know for certain when the church finally closed its doors for good, although it was likely in the 1930s. Perhaps the Great Depression finally did it in. The building continued to stand for a number of years, as it can be seen in photos taken in 1947. But the story doesn’t end there. When the old church was finally knocked down, the village of Port Byron saved the church bell. Apparently, the bell had been gifted in memory of the John Dunhon family. However, after 57 years of sitting in the village garage, the village was looking to dispose of it. When the members of the Christ Church of Jordan learned of this, they asked if they might have the bell. All the parties agreed and the bell was gifted to the Jordan church. This seems fitting, as the ties between the two churches goes way back in history when they shared pastors and members. Many thanks to village Historian Dawn Roe for helping to fill in this bit of the story, and for letting me know that the bell is still in use.
Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.