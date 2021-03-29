Riley: Remembering the In Port newspaper

Do you remember In Port? In May of 1992, Louis Ryan, who was the founder and editor of the paper, introduced the first issue by writing, “This monthly news magazine is undertaken with the intent to bridge the gap in communications between segments of our communities. The time has come to reestablish the link of information exchange once handled by the local weekly newspapers. Our existence hinges on an ability to fill the void created by the passing of The Port Byron Chronicle and The Cayuga Chief which once provided local news.” And for the next 20 years, the paper would try to do that.

It would be safe to say that In Port was Lou Ryan, and Lou was In Port. An article in 1995 listed his duties as the publisher, editor, column writer, story writer, interviewer, subscription editor, photographer, layout editor, graphics designer and many more. Lou was an old newspaper man. A article about his life appeared in the March 1995 issue of the paper after he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He started in the late 1940s as a teenager in the newsroom of The Cayuga Chief, where he learned typesetting and later how to craft an article. After a brief stint as a milkman, he returned to the newspapers in 1959 and never left. The article noted that he had intended to start four monthly papers, but after finding how much work one paper entailed, he settled all his efforts on In Port. His death in the spring of 1995 left a sizable hole to fill. At the time of his death, the subscription list was about 700. The various roles were taken over by an army of volunteers, with Dewey Lincoln settling in as the general manager. He would continue in that role until the end of publication.