Riley: Researching one of the first families of Port Byron

The Lock 52 Historical Society received a very nice donation from a member of the Ferguson family, and we are working on adding this group to the Port Byron Family Tree project. Although the collection contains over 100 photographs, mostly portraits, less then five are labeled. It is a reminder to sit down and label your family photos. We were very fortunate to have a 98-year-old member of the family label one family group photograph, so at least we have something to start with as we try to sort out who is who.

The society recently added issues of The Orange and Black, the old high school newsletter that began on Jan. 1, 1923. It is interesting to flip though the pages and see how this paper started as a mimeograph newsletter and then progressed to a full-fledged newspaper with clear photos and advertisements from the local businesses. The last issue we have is from May 20, 1932, and we don’t know if this was the last issue or if we simply don’t have all the issues. If you have some at home, please contact us.

The historical society is coming to the end of a very successful year. For a year that has been full of pandemic-related closings and restrictions, the volunteers of the society decided to put their free time to good use. The archives were sorted and cataloged, so they are easily accessible to researchers. The house was cleaned and reorganized. We made years of the local newspaper and school newsletter available on our website, and we have just sent off 20 years of the InPort newspaper for processing. In a couple months, these issues will be available on the website. Overall, it has been a very productive year. At the heart of the organization are the volunteer members who want to see the history of the area preserved and shared. We hope you also share in our mission and ask that you think about becoming a member and volunteer. Think about giving a membership to someone in your family as a Christmas gift. If you want to know how you can help, please reach out.

Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.

