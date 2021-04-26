Riley: The Auburn spur of the Barge Canal

The proposed route of the new canal would have begun near Montezuma. Why Montezuma? The proposed canal was laid out to avoid conflict with the three railroad lines that passed north of the village. The state had just forced these companies to build numerous bridges to accommodate the route of the new canal between Albany and Buffalo, so to avoid further battles, it was easier to take a slightly longer route to the Seneca River. Crane Brook was to be dredged up to the line of the old canal. Lock 1 was to be located along this section. From there, the new canal would follow the old canal up to Port Byron, passing right through old Lock 52. Just to the east of River Street, the canal would turn south into the valley of the outlet, and Lock 2 was to be built just behind St. John’s Church. Lock 3 was to be just south of Hayden Road, and Locks 4 and 5 were to be about half a mile south of Lock 3, deep in the valley. These were to be tandem locks (like we see in Seneca Falls) with a combined lift of 60 feet. Lock 6 was to be near Throopsville and Lock 7 was south of that. The canal spur ended just north of Canoga Road and west of Bradley Street, about where the Auburn City Landfill is located today. There was no plan to take the new canal through the city to the lake, as there was no industry on the lake to warrant the cost of the extra locks and digging that would be needed.