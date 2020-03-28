Riley: The 1909 fireman's convention in Port Byron

The Lock 52 Historical Society is pleased to announce that thanks to a very generous donation from the family of the late Wesley Mills, we will be able to copy and digitize years of old newspapers that have not been readily available to the public. These newspapers include The Port Byron Herald, The Port Byron Gazette, The Port Byron Times and The Port Byron Chronicle. Some of these are already on microfilm, and others are “real paper” papers. All will be digitized and then made available through the Seymour Library digital archives and also on our Lock 52 Historical Society site. The goal is to offer the researcher more years, and clearer copies. Once this project is completed, we will be digitizing years of the old Orange and Black, the school newspaper from the 1920s and 30s. If you happen to have copies of old newspapers or the Orange and Black, drop us a line. We are very excited to be doing this, and it is another reason of why your membership is important in supporting local history.