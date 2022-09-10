Riley: The history of the Port Byron water supply

The headline in Auburn’s Advertiser-Journal of Sept. 9, 1915, might have been shocking, but it was not unexpected: “Water Supply of Port Byron Grossly Contaminated, State Report Says, Blaming Auburn.” This was followed by the Port Byron Chronicle’s headline: “Village Water Supply Condemned By The State.”

In 1915 Port Byron had two sources of water. The first were the private wells that had been dug throughout the village. The second source was the municipal water system that distributed water throughout the downtown and residential areas. This system had been built around 1865 to help in fighting fires; however, as indoor plumbing was installed in homes and businesses, this water was used in manufacturing, bathing, watering the garden and flushing water closets (toilets). As water became more convenient to use, people used more. All this dirty water was drained into cesspools, open ditches, or if you happened to live near the outlet, back into that stream.

This issue was that the village water was taken directly from the heavily polluted Owasco Outlet, so basically what was being piped into Port Byron’s homes and businesses was Auburn’s sewage. This was then used and flushed into the cesspools, and these tended to overflow in the winter or wet seasons into the nearby wells. Village residents were aware that they shouldn’t drink or cook with the village water, but really, there was not a single water source in the village that wasn’t a hazard to human health.

The 1915 report by the health department was not a surprise to anyone as Port Byron had been fighting this battle for years. In 1903 the Board of Health had issued a report that noted “the extremely unsanitary condition of Owasco creek, has long been the source of frequent complaints and serious apprehension by people brought most closely in contact with it and this condition is due almost wholly to the discharge of sewage and manufacturing refuse from the city of Auburn. The evil consequences are felt both in the city and on the stream below the city, and comprise: (1) The serious danger to public health from the aggravated pollution and infection of the waters of the stream as a source of potable water supply, which they are for the village of Port Byron, and farther down stream and to less extent, the village of Phoenix and the city of Oswego.”

The heavy use of the outlet was part of the issue. Over the years many dams had been constructed along the stream, with 10 in the city, two in Throopsville, and three more in Port Byron. All these created pools that, even the fast spring flows, could not wash clean, so each millpond became a mix of sewage, sediment and organic matter that congealed to form a noxious mix. When Port Byron first built its water system in 1865, the millpond where they placed the water intake wasn’t too badly polluted. By 1903 and later, it was very bad.

Auburn had its own issues with contaminated water. By 1880, scientists had established the connection between polluted water and diseases like typhoid. In 1891 Auburn was hit with a large outbreak of typhoid fever, and this caused the state to make a report about the water supply. When their water system was installed around 1865 it took water directly from the outlet just downstream from the lake. As the lake and outlet got dirtier, the intake was moved to the lake twice. The first was in 1883, and then finally to deep water in 1907. However, Auburn is downstream of Moravia, Locke and Groton, and these villages allowed their wastes to flow into the Owasco Inlet. At the time, the reasoning was that time and distance would purify the dirty water, but as the shores of the lake became populated with summer camps, hotels and even year-round homes, the lake water became more polluted.

Auburn’s water was made safe by two projects. The first was the chlorination of the water in 1913, and the second was in 1920 with the construction of the filtration plant. These also allowed the city to begin supplying others with clean safe water. However, it continued to dump it’s sewage into the outlet for Port Byron to drink and enjoy. The conclusion of the story happened in 1937 during the Great Depression. The federal Public Works Administration funded a new water line between Port Byron and Auburn and a new sewer system for the city.