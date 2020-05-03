Riley: The old schools of the Port Byron area

The locations of the rural schools were noted on all the maps of the period. Prior to 1859, when Montezuma, Throop and Mentz were all one town, there were over 20 schools scattered across the land. Finding them on a map is a good time-killer. They are a bit easier to find on the 1875 map since the districts are noted and highlighted by a change in color. The 1904 maps even have a simple little drawing of a building to denote the schools.

After 1859, Mentz, had six or seven district schools. The village school was district one. The map shows a second district one in the Oaklands; however, this was a shared district with Brutus, and the school itself was just across the town line. District two was on Centerport Road, just south of Nauvoo Road. There is a bit of a foundation there, which might have been the location of the schoolhouse. I am puzzled as to why they didn’t locate it more in the center of Centerport, which was a thriving little settlement at the time. District three was called the Henry School, likely because John J. Henry lived next door. It was located on the corner of what is today Route 31 and Trumble. An interesting bit of history is that Trumble Road was called the Henry School Road before the Thruway divided it into two roads in the 1950s.