Riley: Tracing the family history of Kittie Rhoades in Port Byron

I have been on a bit of a quest this past month. If you have ever been in the Mount Pleasant cemetery, you may have noticed the large Rhoades-Cool headstone that is located on top of the hill. Certainly everyone has heard about Kittie Rhoades, the Port Byron girl who made it big on the theater stage in the late 1800s, but I wanted to dig into her family and see how she was related to the Cool family. We might assume a relationship to John Cool, the soldier whom the American Legion post is named after, but is that assumption justified? And after a couple weeks of work, I still can’t say that the connection is there.
Kittie Rhoades began life in 1855 as Catherine Cool, one of eight children of Harvey James Cool and Ann Cogan. Although many articles say that Kittie was a Port Byron girl, she was born in Cato in 1855. The names of the people they interacted with suggests that they lived in the southwest corner of the town near Emerson. Her father, Harvey, was the son of Johannes Kuhl, and was born in 1823 near Oppenheim in Fulton County. Her mother, Ann Cogan, was an Irish immigrant, and when she married Harvey in 1848, she was only 15 years old, then years younger than her husband. The family was listed as farm laborers, suggesting that they did not own the farm they worked on.
The family may have come to Cayuga County by way of the canal. In the 1850 census, the Cools are shown as canal boatman. However, the boating life may not have been agreeable, as the entire family moves to Cato by 1855. Catherine attended a one-room schoolhouse and was taught by Stephen Rockwell, although we have yet to determine which school district this was. By 1875 she had moved out of the Cool home, and perhaps this is when she married William Rhoades, of Conquest. William then became her agent under the name William R. Ward. This began a couple decades-long career on the stage, and as a theater company owner, that lasted throughout the 1880s and '90s. In 1895, The Auburn Weekly Bulletin reported that Kittie had been granted a divorce, and it also reported that Kittie and Will had a disagreement at the New National Hotel over Will’s jealousy.
Support Local Journalism
Catherine’s ties to Port Byron were by way of her youngest sister, Myrtle. Myrtle was 18 years younger than Catherine and had married George Brown. (George and Myrtle’s daughter Inez married Earl Moore, and that family lived in the house that is now the Lock 52 Historical Society.) Perhaps to be closer to her family, Catherine and her husband purchased the old Hayden homestead in Haydenville, and fixed it up as their summer retreat that became known as the “Rhoades Lodge.” It was a working farm and her parents moved in to become the year-round caretakers. While at her home, Kittie was known to host a number of semi-famous people of the period.
By the turn of the century, Kittie was 45 years old, and her time in the spotlight was over. In 1901, she married Lewis Henderson of Newburgh, who was a department store worker in that city. At that point Catherine took up the life of a housewife as Mrs. Lewis Henderson. The Hendersons sold the Rhoades Lodge in 1915, although she continued to return to the village to visit her sister and friends. Catherine died in 1941 and was brought to Mount Pleasant to lie next to her parents.
The American Legion is named in honor of John Norman Cool, who died in fighting in World War I. His parents were Warren Cool and Margaret Hitchcock. This Cool line can be traced back through Henry J. Cool and Mary Nellis. Henry was born in Canada in 1819, and there his line disappears. His connection at this point is conjecture, although there are enough hints to suggest that both came from the same family. Henry and Mary are buried in Weedsport.
Throughout this research, I kept stumbling onto other familiar names, such as the Browns and the Sponibles. As you look through the censuses over the years, you see these people living and moving together from the Mohawk Valley to Cayuga County, and their kids move out to Michigan and beyond. It is a small version of the Manifest Destiny, and helps to show that Port Byron is part of a much larger world. We will continue to track these families in the coming year.
Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!