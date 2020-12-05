Riley: Tracing the family history of Kittie Rhoades in Port Byron

I have been on a bit of a quest this past month. If you have ever been in the Mount Pleasant cemetery, you may have noticed the large Rhoades-Cool headstone that is located on top of the hill. Certainly everyone has heard about Kittie Rhoades, the Port Byron girl who made it big on the theater stage in the late 1800s, but I wanted to dig into her family and see how she was related to the Cool family. We might assume a relationship to John Cool, the soldier whom the American Legion post is named after, but is that assumption justified? And after a couple weeks of work, I still can’t say that the connection is there.

Kittie Rhoades began life in 1855 as Catherine Cool, one of eight children of Harvey James Cool and Ann Cogan. Although many articles say that Kittie was a Port Byron girl, she was born in Cato in 1855. The names of the people they interacted with suggests that they lived in the southwest corner of the town near Emerson. Her father, Harvey, was the son of Johannes Kuhl, and was born in 1823 near Oppenheim in Fulton County. Her mother, Ann Cogan, was an Irish immigrant, and when she married Harvey in 1848, she was only 15 years old, then years younger than her husband. The family was listed as farm laborers, suggesting that they did not own the farm they worked on.