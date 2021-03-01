Riley: Tracing the history of Port Byron's early Black residents

The McChesneys' eldest daughter, Vanzellia, married Henry Cooper. This union is significant in Port Byron history, as their son Lawrence Cooper would marry Florence Smith, and they would have 14 children. One of these, Bertha, would marry Benjamin White in 1919. Benjamin would later go onto become mayor of the village. Longtime readers might recall a 2019 column where I suggested that Bertha’s brother Albert was the young man seen in a postcard taken at the Lock 52 market on the canal. Vanzellia’s other daughter, Florence, would marry a William Reese, who was from the Homer area. Later, around the turn of the 19th century, Vanzellia’s brother Philander would move to Cortland County and live with William Reese. His son, James Reese McChesney, would become a prominent leader in the Black community in Rochester, and his letters from the 1943 newspaper sound as if they were taken from recent events.

In Vanzellia’s 1917 obituary, there is the odd suggestion that she was the sister of a man named John Stewart, who had died in 1904. At one time John had been a slave, but he escaped and settled near Port Byron before the Civil War. I could find no connection between the Stewart and McChesney families, but I did find a Black man named Daniel Stewart living in Port Byron in 1850. It is one of those odd occurrences that make you think, “hmmm!” Did John settle here because he had family here? John was listed as being from Virginia, and when John died, the local paper noted his passing, calling him “the old landmark” and that he bore the scars from his slavery. When Black men were finally allowed to serve, John Stewart enlisted and served in the USCT 20th Regiment. (Phillip TenEyck also served in the 20th.) John was one of nine African-American soldiers whom Dawn Roe has identified as being from our village and town. There are also five white soldiers who served in the USCT in leadership roles. However, John Stewart was the only man who was born in the South. The rest were men of the North. The St. James AME Church in Ithaca has a monument dedicated to the soldiers of the 26th.