Riley: Tracing typhoid in Port Byron

My September column about contamination of the village water in the late 1800s and early 1900s received some interesting responses. One of them was, “Now I know why my grandfather died of typhoid fever!” That set me to wondering about typhoid and how common it was.

Typhoid is a disease spread when people drink water or eat food that has been contaminated by someone with the sickness. As we saw with Auburn and Port Byron, people living upstream who have the disease flush their wastes into the drinking water of someone else downstream. You might have heard of Mary Mallon, also known as Typhoid Mary, a woman who had the disease and then improved, but served as a carrier. It is estimated that she infected between 51 and 122 people through her work as a cook. Her story is not as unusual as you might think. The Port Byron Chronicle ran a story in 1914 about a man called Mr. X who lived in Camden. He had gotten sick as a child and recovered. By way of his dairy and the shipment of milk throughout upstate, he spread the disease. it was estimated that about 380 people got sick from this man.

The story about Mr. X came through a Public Health News column put out by the New York State Health Department. With cases of typhoid spiking each summer and fall, the department tried its best to educate the masses so they could look out for their own welfare. In 1914 they ran a column which repeated the old sentence, “for every death from typhoid fever some one should be hanged!” The department revised this to, “for every death from typhoid fever some one should be educated!” They advised people to observe the three F’s of sanitation: food, fingers, flies. Cook your food, clean your fingers, prevent the flies. They advised people to boil all water and even their milk if it had not been pasteurized. They also advised everyone to get the typhoid vaccine, especially when people came into contact with the sick or if someone was sick in the home.

The papers did their part to alert the public about the spread of the disease, and mentions of typhoid are quite frequent. For instance, in 1910, the Chronicle noted, “Typhoid fever is quite prevalent in a number of villages in Central New York, generally attributed to poor water supply. Deaths have occurred at Weedsport, Union Springs, Willard and elsewhere." In the same paper, it was reported that a family in Union Springs had lost their fifth family member to the disease, and that the father was sure to become the sixth victim very soon.

The treatment of water and installation of pipe lines to the villages did more than anything to cut the number of typhoid cases. With clean, fresh water available at the turn of a faucet, people no longer had to risk drinking impure water.

The town records tell us that at least 17 people locally died from typhoid in the late 1800s and early 1900s. There were certainly more who died, but the cause was not listed. Health department regulations don’t allow the municipalities to state the cause of death when the family genealogist requests a death certificate, but if you really want to know, the papers often listed the names of those who were sick or who died. It’s really not that difficult to find out what, when and why.

