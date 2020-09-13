Riley: Visiting the settlement of Haydenville

About 1826, the pail factory burned and Hayden purchased Rice’s woolen operation. The Hayden history notes that Hayden and his sons added equipment to produce cloth for the home market. It was known as Hayden’s Extra, durable, no-shoddy and flannels. This would have been a one-stop operation, from the cleaning of the raw wool to the production of cloth. Although I have yet to see any plans, the building would have been very large to accommodate all the machinery. And it was likely all stone, as they tended to be somewhat fire- and flood-resistant, and they were more stable for the many spinning machines that spun the wool into thread and the looms that wove the thread into cloth.

In 1860, the mill began to produce cloth for the state prisons at Auburn, Sing Sing, and Dannemora. And yet an article from 1950 notes that many of the most prominent men of the county had suits made from fine Hayden cloth. So it was possible for them to produce better cloth, but likely not as profitable. It was reported that droughts in the 1880s reduced the flow of water, putting the mill was out of business by 1890. It is likely that the old mill could not keep up with the newer and larger steam-powered mills.