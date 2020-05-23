Riley: When the railroad changed life in Port Byron

It wasn’t a totally local clientele that used the station. Passengers from Auburn found that they could save a bit of time by taking a stagecoach to Port Byron or Weedsport and then heading east or west. I was surprised to find a mention in the 1884 paper that said a rider had made the trip between Auburn and Port Byron in 38 minutes, although it doesn't say if this was on horseback or in a coach. Even today, this would be a decent time. Travelers could also stay at the larger Port Byron Hotel or the Howard House, can then take a stage to the station. I found short articles about stage operators David Sadler, Curtis Rumsey, and Edwin Wethey, who operated a coach and omnibus service between Spring Lake and Auburn at different periods.

Another big event took place in 1884, when the New York, West Shore and Buffalo Railway (better known as the West Shore) built a railroad to directly compete with the Central system. And for Port Byron, it was even closer to the village. The passenger station and depot would have been found along what is today Blauvelt Drive. This line was quickly absorbed into the New York Central system and served as a branch line; however, the station stayed in service. And then in 1908, the Rochester, Syracuse and Eastern Interurban trolley built its own line to compete for the passenger and light freight trade.