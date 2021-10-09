Riley: Your scrapbooks could help new Port Byron history project

Way back in the days before social media, one of the methods to keep track of family memories and big events was the scrapbook. The book part of the name might have been a three-ring binder, an old Montgomery Ward catalog or even an old telephone book. Then, as things were collected, or shall we say those scraps of life that we wanted to remember, they would be added to the book. As family members were born, died, got married or many of the other events that take place during a life well-lived, most likely a mother or grandmother would clip the article from the newspaper and paste it onto the pages. Some scrapbooks were not about family at all. Larger life-changing events, such as a world war, the death of John Kennedy, Hurricane Agnes or man’s landing on the moon, were often clipped, pasted and saved. Travelogues and nature-type articles were often the subject of the scrapbook. As you might imagine, most scrapbooks are very eclectic and reflected the personality of the owner.