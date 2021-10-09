Riley: Your scrapbooks could help new Port Byron history project

Way back in the days before social media, one of the methods to keep track of family memories and big events was the scrapbook. The book part of the name might have been a three-ring binder, an old Montgomery Ward catalog or even an old telephone book. Then, as things were collected, or shall we say those scraps of life that we wanted to remember, they would be added to the book. As family members were born, died, got married or many of the other events that take place during a life well-lived, most likely a mother or grandmother would clip the article from the newspaper and paste it onto the pages. Some scrapbooks were not about family at all. Larger life-changing events, such as a world war, the death of John Kennedy, Hurricane Agnes or man’s landing on the moon, were often clipped, pasted and saved. Travelogues and nature-type articles were often the subject of the scrapbook. As you might imagine, most scrapbooks are very eclectic and reflected the personality of the owner.
As a result, the scrapbook tends to be a very personal thing, and as their owners pass on, the children and grandchildren have little use for them. If we are lucky, they are then donated to the local historical society, and we have collected a number of these at the Lock 52 Historical Society. For the society, they can be treasure troves of information, and they are always certainly fun to flip through. If the collection is about the family, it might have articles from family sent from others around the country, and might hold clues about long-lost relatives. However, they are a cataloging nightmare for the archives committee. The randomness that makes them fun to browse through makes them difficult to inventory and then become usable to the researcher. No researcher wants to sit for hours flipping through pages hoping to find something on old Aunt Tilly.
Thankfully, technology offers a solution. In the same manner that we have digitized the old Port Byron newspapers, we will be starting a project to have our scrapbook collection processed by Advantage Archives. This will make the articles searchable and accessible to all. In the end, grandma’s scrapbook will live on to be used once again, and we are looking forward to seeing what new discoveries will be found. If you have an old scrapbook, bring it in and let us take a look to see if it might become part of this project. Our crew is at the Pine Street house on Thursday afternoons. They are also there to help you with your other questions. They also like it when people just say "hi."
Of course, all this takes money. Toward that, the society will be holding a takeout spaghetti dinner on Thursday, Oct. 14. Our friends at the Federated Church of Port Byron have allowed us to cook and package dinners at the church, and then we will use a drive-thru setup to minimize contact. The church is not allowing dining in.
Two days later on Oct. 16, the society will hold a cemetery tour of some of the notable graves from the Civil War. Port Byron Historian Dawn Roe notes that over 225 men from Mentz and Port Byron served in the war, and while many moved on and are buried elsewhere, many were buried at Mount Pleasant. We will visit some of the graves and hear about their lives and families. This will be a fairly casual affair. There will be no reenactors, guest speakers or bands. We encourage you to share your stories about family members who served so we can add or correct our local history. The tour will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Grand Army of the Republic monument on top of the hill.
Speaking of the GAR monument, did you know that there was suppose to be a gold statue on top, and that the stone urn that is currently there was only a placeholder? When the local GAR post raised money for the monument, they only had enough for the basic granite monument. The gold figure of a soldier was to stand on top of the spire, but that never came to be. The monument was also to be inscribed with all those who served, and that never happened either. Maybe we need to finish that someday?
Michael Riley is the Mentz town historian and the president of the Lock 52 Historical Society. The Lock 52 blog can be found at portbyronhistorical.org. Riley can be reached at mriley20@twcny.rr.com.