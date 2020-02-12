Rising to the occasion: Auburn woman runs bakery from home

After a few months of running her bakery, Em's Rolls, Emily Alexander was able to gather enough money to move out of her parents' house and live on her own.

Alexander, who now runs the business out of her Auburn home on Hockeborne Avenue, started it in June 2019. She began by selling her baked goods at the Owasco Farmers Market and events at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. Her family pushed her to try out a baking business, she said, and her brother and mother brought her baked goods to their respective jobs. The positive feedback she received encouraged her to try the summer events.

Alexander eventually realized she could make a living through her food, and made Em's Rolls her full-time job by the end of August.

"I kind of felt like I had nothing to lose," Alexander said. "I figured, 'I'm 24 years old and if there's a time to try to do something kind of reckless like this, a little bit risky, this is the time to do it.'"