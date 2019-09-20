In 2017, then-Cayuga County Highway Superintendent George Wethey resigned from the job he'd held since 2005 in order to take a position as junior engineer with the city of Auburn.
After more than a decade acting as a manager, Wethey longed to return to the nuts and bolts of municipal engineering fieldwork.
"I totally enjoy being out in the field quite a bit of the time," he said.
To that end, Wethey recently completed the first level of road master training with Cornell University's Local Roads Program, which offers training and technical assistance to highway and public works employees throughout the state. The program requires participants to complete six workshops on topics like asphalt paving principles, snow and ice control operations, work zone traffic control, storm water management and more.
While those topics might sound less than exciting to a layperson, they're exactly the kind of work Wethey wanted to return to after his time at the highway department, he said. He couldn't even name a favorite part of the job — because it's all interesting to him.
But Wethey did name a few projects he worked on that stood out in his memory.
Shortly after starting with the city, he was able to work on the final phases of the 2017 project to upgrade the North Division Street Hydropower Plant, he said. That project involved crews from across the United States and Canada working to install a 1,174-kilowatt turbine to replace the previous 800-kilowatt turbine from 1992.
Today, the city is again wrapping up a project on North Division Street, this time replacing the outdated bridge over the Owasco River. Wethey spoke excitedly about the horizontally curved steel girders the new bridge uses.
Wethey has also been involved in the recent work to build a permanent housing structure for the city's granular-activated carbon system, installed in 2017 to protect the city's drinking water from harmful algal bloom toxins.
The best part of the job, Wethey said, is seeing a project successfully come together after all the hard work to plan, prepare and complete it.
When something works well enough that residents don't even consider the engineering office was involved behind the scenes, Wethey takes even more pride in the work, he said.