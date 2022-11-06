Roblee: Preserving Auburn's business past with smart development

Historic architecture can be significant for many reasons, such as its decorative detail, being the location of an important event, or being the home of an important person. What ties all these concepts together is the property’s expression of a moment in the human past. Sometimes the entire history of a community can be contained in a single structure, just as the history of Auburn’s business community is found in the building at 123 Genesee St., currently known as the Muldrow Building. The Muldrow Building has contributed to the life and vitality of the business community since the Civil War era. It is what the architectural historian would describe as a “two-part commercial block," a type of building designed to maximize the use of floor space for income by providing a street-level storefront for steady foot traffic, and more private spaces for professional offices and residential rental units on the floors above.

Over the decades, the property functioned as a mixed-use building with both commercial and residential uses. Tenants included dentists, stockbrokers, sewing machine agents and lawyers. The first deed to the property appears in 1863, and the building is first visible in a photograph from 1865. A year later, a deed was sold by Charles Fitch to Henry Wells, president of the American Express Co. (then located at 121 Genesee St.), for the use of a shared stairwell connecting the neighboring buildings. The third floor retains the late 19th century studio and darkroom facilities of the Vogue, and later, Perdrix photography studios. The ground floor was the location for larger and more public-facing businesses, such as milliners, general stores and restaurants, among other uses.

The property also served as the office of longtime Congressman John Taber, from 1918 until 1964. Taber formed his own firm in 1918 on the second floor of 123 Genesee St., and began the first of 20 terms in the House of Representatives in 1923. In 1946, Taber became the House Appropriations Committee chairperson, and the first chairperson of the Joint Congressional Committee on the Budget, making him one of the most influential members of Congress. A highly partisan archconservative, Taber opposed nearly all forms of government intervention in people’s lives. This included school lunch subsidies, public housing, pro-labor bills and any form of price or wage control. Most notorious of all, Taber even voted against the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960 and against the abolition of poll taxes. Known ironically to his colleagues as “generous John," and by the general public as the “watchdog of the Treasury," Taber also labeled himself proudly as “the worst Republican in Congress."

In this single piece of real estate we can follow the trajectory of Auburn’s post-Civil War commercial history. In the mid-19th century, the building was erected to provide space for the mundane but necessary businesses of the day. By the turn of the 20th century, Auburn’s place of relative prominence came with powerful national figures and longevity in business, and the building acquired an exuberant decorated cornice cap. By the third quarter of the 20th century, the space had emptied as commercial strips like Grant Avenue and office space elsewhere became more desirable. Around 1960, the ground floor altered to its present design, the cornice cap was gone, and the upper floors of the building were left frozen in time after Taber and the photography studio left. Across New York state, similar stories have played out in nearly every community, small and large.

In the last decade or so, however, an ingenious economic development tool has helped some communities revitalize their downtown districts: the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit. Born out of the Economic Recovery Tax Act of 1981, the HRTC allows projects in certified historic structures in New York to capture up to 50% of their qualified costs in tax credits. Developers can “syndicate” these credits by selling them to brokers that specialize in the tax credit market, and thereby raise capital for their projects. In the end, historic buildings that would have otherwise remained vacant and deteriorating are given the extra financing help needed to bring them back to usefulness. In Auburn, the Logan Park Lofts and West Middle School projects were done using HRTCs, returning giant pieces of real estate back to the tax rolls.

To Auburn’s credit, there have been significant gains in the revitalization of downtown, despite not using the HRTC (and despite COVID-19’s impact). Nevertheless, our downtown is primed for this type of revitalization. The state Historic Preservation Office has already determined that this stretch of Genesee Street is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district, the first step in the process. With significant buildings like 120 Genesee St. literally crumbling onto the street, this type of developmental tool could be transformative.