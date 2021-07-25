Roblee: The history of an Auburn home and the professor it was built for

The two-story modest Italianate house at 11 Seminary St. in Auburn is the latest addition to the State and National Register of Historic Places. It was my privilege to write the nomination for the homeowners, Dr. Steven and Judy Coleman. As its oldest surviving structure, the history of 11 Seminary St. is inextricably linked to the Auburn Theological Seminary and its longest-serving faculty, Dr. Ezra Able Huntington.
Born June 12, 1813, Ezra Able Huntington grew up in western Massachusetts. When he turned 18 years old, he became a member of the Congregational Church in South Hadley, Massachusetts. Huntington graduated from Union College in 1833, where he no doubt fell under the influence of Eliphalet Nott, the college’s longtime president and influential Presbyterian leader. Nott was an active member in Presbyterian churches in Schenectady and Albany, in addition to his duties as Union College president.
As a pastor, Huntington taught his parishioners in the style of a true revivalist 18th century preacher. His sermons were meant to be both a literalist interpretation of the historical narratives in the Bible, and instructive in the deeper meanings of Scripture. In his farewell address to the Third Presbyterian congregation, Huntington harangued those assembled for their lack of faith and despondency in the face of his departure, low attendance and financial issues. As a religious scholar, he was effective at tying contemporary matters to wide variety of Scriptural passages and then logically related them to the ultimate message of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. His rhetorical talent and deep knowledge of Scripture would have made him an ideal candidate for the seminary. Huntington was originally a member of a Congregationalist church, yet was ordained a Presbyterian minister and was essentially self-taught after graduating from Union College. He earned a Doctor of Divinity degree from Columbia University in 1847.
The history of the property at 11 Seminary St. begins with the election of the first faculty members in the seminary’s history. Dr. James Richards of Newark, New Jersey, accepted the position of professor of Christian theology for the salary of $1,000 per year, 30 cords of wood and a residence. The Hagaman and Markham Map of the village of Auburn (1837) shows a structure at the southwestern corner of the seminary property east of the main building at 15 Seminary St., near the current site of 11 Seminary St., which is labeled “Deac. Richards.” This was the location of Dr. James Richards’ house. The structure was replaced with a brick house in 1876, after Dr. Richards’ tenure, which itself was razed in 1950. The inaugural faculty also included Dr. Henry Mills of Woodbridge, New Jersey; the Rev. Matthew La Rue Perrine, of New York City; and the man now known as the “father of the Seminary,” the Rev. Dirck Lansing.
Like many communities in what was then known as western New York, Auburn grew rapidly in the early 19th century. The decision to locate a state penitentiary, initially known as the State Prison of Western New York, at Auburn in 1817 brought state funding and jobs, which created a vibrant economy. Large disbursements of state money paid into the community for the prison’s construction led to the establishment of the Bank of Auburn in May of 1817 with a capital of $400,000, over $6 million today. The construction of the prison also created important pieces of infrastructure that aided Auburn’s growth, mainly the creation of rock quarries and the expansion of the water power system. The local quarries were well-stocked with blue and gray limestone, which was used in most of the fledgling village’s new construction.
The second quarter of the 19th century proved to be a vibrant time for the village of Auburn and the Auburn Theological Seminary. It was during this period that both matured into vital centers of antebellum thought and culture, a trait that guided them both through tumultuous times. In particular, the years 1836-1837 were seminal moments in the history of Auburn and the seminary. In 1836, Auburn experienced a flurry of building activity, erecting the John I. Hagaman-designed Cayuga County Courthouse (91NR00008) and City Hall (no longer extant). Various financial joint ventures and merchant associations were formed, and the village seemed on its way to ever-increasing prosperity. In the following year, a financial panic nearly obliterated the financial success of the previous years, and a catastrophic fire destroyed several blocks of downtown Auburn. On June 24, 1837, four seminary students drowned when their boat capsized on Owasco Lake during a sudden squall.
In 1854, Ezra Huntington was called to become the professor of Old and New Testament criticism and exegesis at the Auburn Theological Seminary, and eventually chair of biblical criticism, a position for which Dr. Huntington helped to create an endowment. Upon his election, Huntington was to be paid a salary of $1,750 per year and provided a dwelling — when funding allowed it. The house at 11 Seminary St. was constructed in 1861 as the home of Dr. Huntington. Huntington’s wife, Anna, died in 1866 at the age of 49. Two years later, he married her sister Katherine Van Vechten (1825-1924).
There is a local tradition that suggests an anterior space in the attic of Huntington’s home may have been a hiding place for fugitive slaves before the Civil War. This is mentioned in Judith Wellman’s "Sites Relating to the Underground Railroad, Abolitionism and African American Life" and the Auburn Theological Seminary’s own website. There is no currently known documentation to corroborate this. At any rate, the existence and persistence of this rumor alone illustrates the high moral esteem placed on the institution and faculty of the seminary, even years later. The seminary was, in fact, the birthplace of one of the first student-run anti-slavery societies in New York, which sent petitions calling for the abolition of slavery to Congress in 1838 and again in 1850, signed by students and faculty. The views of its faculty and graduates in turn influenced the worldwide Presbyterian General Conference.
There is little explicit or written evidence left by Huntington regarding his personal or religious convictions regarding slavery. In his pamphlet, "A Discourse Delivered Thanksgiving Day, November 20, 1856," he passively alludes to the exclusion of enslaved African Americans while enumerating the riches of America and the opportunity available to its free citizens:
We throw open the doors, go out into the streets, and into the highways and hedges, and invite, yea urge the most ignorant and degraded — with one exception — to aspire to all knowledge, human and divine, and to cultivate every virtue of earth, and every grace of heaven.
As a student and later a colleague of Eliphalet Nott, it is likely that he would have held the same views as Nott, that slavery was “an evil, a hinderance to our prosperity, and a blot upon our existence.” In absence of a written record, some indication of his opinion on the subject might be gleaned from his associations and his actions. In 1863, at the height of the Civil War, Huntington himself administered the funeral of Morgan “Luke” Freeman, a local barber and former slave who had documented associations with the Underground Railroad, including harboring freedom seekers.
As an educator, Huntington believed that through educating the future generations of religious leaders, the connections with Scripture could make religion live, and righteous values could be instilled in missionaries. This view is reflected in his eulogy for the influential educator David Perkins Page in 1848, prior to his time at the seminary:
Education is not the enemy, but the handmaid, of religion. He who succeeds in disseminating knowledge among the people stands next to him who succeeds in turning many to righteousness. And he who does both, the greater his elevation as a teacher, the more conspicuous his rank as a servant of Jesus Christ.
During Huntington’s time at the seminary, the institution flourished. New courses were added to the curriculum, faculty from all over the Northeast were hired, and largely through Huntington’s efforts, a new department for the study of Hebrew and Greek were created. Huntington was instrumental in assembling a faculty team, including Dr. Edwin Hall and Dr. Johnson Bailey Condit, which rescued the seminary from its low point and placed it in a much better position scholastically. In addition, Huntington was the seminary librarian and acted as the treasurer for the seminary during his tenure. As the “wise man” on campus and the financial manager, he acted as the de facto president as the position had not yet been created. While in Auburn, Huntington was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church, filling in as its pastor from 1855 to 1858. Huntington was ever-present at local functions, often providing benedictions and prayers at various civic and social events. He was also a keen investor, owning stocks in several local businesses. In 1883, he was awarded an honorary LL. D. from Lafayette College.
In 1893, at the age of 80, Ezra Huntington retired professor emeritus from the seminary, remaining at his home at 11 Seminary St. with his wife. He remained vibrant and active up to his final week, and apparently never failed to take a daily ride on the electric streetcar for pure pleasure.
Upon Huntington’s death in 1901, his widow, Katherine, lived in the house until her death in 1924. After Katherine’s death, the house was the home of Gaius Glenn Atkins, a seminary professor, and his family. Atkins is listed in the Auburn City Directory at the address during the 1930, yet the New York State Census shows Lillian Nolan living at the property by 1935. It is likely that the directory listing was not updated at every printing, and the state census record should be considered true. Nolan is shown as living at 11 Seminary in the 1940 U.S. Census and purchased the house in 1953. Nolan used the house as a business and home until her death in 1990. That year, the property was purchased and held for four months by a real estate developer. It was purchased in July of 1990 by a partnership formed to save the building.
During his long tenure, Huntington published a few pamphlets, but unlike many of his peers never engaged in the writing of any major religious works or books of any kind. Instead, Huntington focused his energies on the management of the seminary, making sure funding was available, the finances were in order, the academics were rigorous and challenging, and his own teaching was clear and intelligible. Thus, he is a more obscure but incredibly vital figure in the history of America’s religious community. His impact is hard to quantify.
Andrew Roblee, of Auburn, is an architectural historian and President of the Preservation Association of Central New York.