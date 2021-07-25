Roblee: The history of an Auburn home and the professor it was built for

As a student and later a colleague of Eliphalet Nott, it is likely that he would have held the same views as Nott, that slavery was “an evil, a hinderance to our prosperity, and a blot upon our existence.” In absence of a written record, some indication of his opinion on the subject might be gleaned from his associations and his actions. In 1863, at the height of the Civil War, Huntington himself administered the funeral of Morgan “Luke” Freeman, a local barber and former slave who had documented associations with the Underground Railroad, including harboring freedom seekers.

As an educator, Huntington believed that through educating the future generations of religious leaders, the connections with Scripture could make religion live, and righteous values could be instilled in missionaries. This view is reflected in his eulogy for the influential educator David Perkins Page in 1848, prior to his time at the seminary:

Education is not the enemy, but the handmaid, of religion. He who succeeds in disseminating knowledge among the people stands next to him who succeeds in turning many to righteousness. And he who does both, the greater his elevation as a teacher, the more conspicuous his rank as a servant of Jesus Christ.