Roblee: The slaves of John Hardenbergh

When Col. John Hardenbergh arrived in the forest north of Owasco Lake in the summer of 1793 to build his new home, he was not alone. He was accompanied by “Harry” and “Kate,” two enslaved Africans brought to North America against their will and given European names. When Harry and Kate arrived, their roles were clear. Kate would cook, and Harry would perform the manual labor. The earliest history of Auburn, written in 1860 by Henry Hall, tells the story of Col. Hardenbergh, Harry, and Kate traveling into the wilderness, sleeping on the ground, and Harry engaged in the erection of Hardenbergh’s log cabin. According to Hall, Hardenbergh did little of the handiwork; it was Harry that felled the first tree and cleared the land.

Harry and Kate don’t have the benefit of a healthy written historical record like Col. Hardenbergh. What we know is pieced together by reading between the lines of early histories. There is no record of Harry’s original identity at birth, but we know from later census records that he was born in Africa in about 1755. By the time he arrived on the north bank of the Owasco River, Harry was already 38 years old. At some point in his early life Harry was taken prisoner, put on a ship, subjected to horrific conditions on the Middle Passage, and sold to Col. Hardenbergh. English was not Harry’s first language, Christianity was not his religion, and Harry was not his name. Yet under the threat of violence, he adapted. Harry was manumitted at the age of 51 upon the death of Col. Hardenbergh and took the last name “Freeman.” It is sadly ironic that Harry was violently subjugated to a man known by history as a freedom fighter, a so-called patriot who evidently could not release his tyrannical grip over another human being until his dying breath.