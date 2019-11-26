The holidays are a wonderful time of year filled with friends, family and food — lots of it! How can a pregnant woman manage it all? While it is important not to feel guilty about the occasional indulgence, some mindfulness about how you approach your diet will prevent over-consuming the treats, desserts and calorie-laden foods that can be so tempting during the holidays. Here are some tips to help you find your balance!
• Balance the care of yourself and your unborn baby. You may want to celebrate the holidays to the fullest, and it is easy to get carried away. Remember that doing what makes you feel best lets you focus on your well-being, even if it means you decline an invitation to a party. Adequate rest can help decrease stress and promote a healthy weight.
• The occasional indulgence may happen; however, now is the time to make nutritious choices a priority. The holidays are a time when many people indulge on rich foods, meals and drinks. Being pregnant makes your appetite bigger and you may be tempted to treat yourself a bit more. An important thing to remember about being pregnant is that “eating for two” does not mean necessarily mean eating more. During pregnancy, most women only need an extra 300 calories per day, beginning around the second trimester. Maintaining a healthy diet with a few treats can keep you and your baby healthy. Make sure you are getting plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean protein in your meal plan, and then allow yourself to have a small treat, such as a cookie or piece of pie.
• Balance the enjoyment of food with the enjoyment of friends and family. Remember the broader purpose of holiday celebrations. Not all celebrations have to involve food, and if they do, make a conscious effort to take your time and savor the food you are eating. Eating slowly allows your body time to signal your mind that you are full. Chew your food slowly and enjoy your meal among friends and family.
• Strive to stay active! Of course, what you eat is only a part of your overall health picture. It’s also important to incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. The temptation is great during the holidays to overeat, and the desire to hibernate from the cold is hard to overcome. It is particularly crucial at this time to make small changes to stay active. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, park a little farther from the store entrance or plan time to walk a few laps around the mall to see the window decorations. These activities will help to add up to the recommended 2.5 hours each week of physical activity for pregnant women.
The Cayuga County Women, Infants and Children Program offers support and education for pregnant women and their families to mindfully approach diet and balance physical activities during the holiday season and all year long. WIC is also available for infants, toddlers, children up to age 5 and breastfeeding and post-partum women. We look forward to assisting you and being your health advocate during your next pregnancy and beyond. More information about WIC and an online application can be found at wicstrong.com or by calling our office at (315) 253-1406.