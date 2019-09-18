Auburn Public Theater is offering Exchange Street Records, a weekly after-school rock music class, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
Participants will learn to play, sing and write rock music in a band. A live performance and potluck will take place at the end of the semester. Classes take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 10.
The class is for students in grades seven through 12. While they are enrolled, all students in the class will be admitted free to any concerts at the theater.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or contact Janie Micglire at (315) 253-6669 or janie@auburnpublictheater.org.