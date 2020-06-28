Rossmann: A country road in Cayuga County, near and remote

I discovered this road on a cold, wet April day 40 years ago, when I was a census enumerator. It is a back road, at some distance from any state highway. It is plain, unmarked asphalt with no shoulders, and ditches on either side. The ditches vary from nonexistent to a few inches to up to 6 feet in depth. Neither Aprils, nor the road, have changed much since. Since I had never been here before, it seemed farther away than it was.
That day, I interviewed an older man who lived alone. We fell into conversation and he said that he was thinking of voting for Anderson in the presidential election in the fall. The man is no longer around, and his house is on its way to falling apart. For the census, I think it no longer qualifies as a residence.
A north/south road, it is very level and a shade over five miles long, and is intersected by several busier east/west roads that join state highways. At these junctions there are stop signs. The average motorist has no need to use this road since it is a farm road, of no practical interest except to the people who live and work along it.
In some places trees on either side edge up to the road and form a corridor; in other places the woods are a dark line far in the distance, beyond wide, deep fields. One-story houses occupy small clearings. There are old red barns and modern trapezoid storehouses. Scraggly windbreaks separate some fields. The sky is big here. The west bank of Cayuga valley is visible, but rarely is there a view of water. If you look straight up the road, you see how the road makes a notch in the trees on the horizon.
The road avoids looking pretty or picturesque; its edges are not manicured. It is a basic road. There are working farms, but some things went out of business long ago. One dwelling I checked in 1980 has disappeared completely. It will be taken off the census maps. It is odd how a house can totally vanish.
There is an expression, "safe as houses." We think of a house as secure, dependable, always there. But this is not sure. A house abandoned, with a window cracked open, may last for decades, but is on its way out of existence.
I drive slowly. There is no point going fast. Only in harvest time will there be large trucks hurrying and throwing up dust. Occasionally I stop, but usually I keep moving; the road is like a film that slowly unreels. There is no need to speed up the film, as they do with old movies!
Driving from north to south is not the same experience as driving south to north; each reveals a different sequence of places, is a different road. I once walked the road, but if you are on foot near a farm you will meet dogs that you have no interest in meeting.
Not too far from the Anderson voter’s house is another abandoned house set back a hundred yards or so from the road. It has been empty for many years. It is a large house, a generous house: two stories, five bays and a large addition on the side. Trees crowd around it, and in high summer the house is invisible from the road. Whatever color it had has faded. The roof is cracked open. It is a shell. Its frameless windows stare west, over the lake.
I am careful not to drive the road too often. Whatever it holds for me might disappear. It might become like other roads, just a way of getting from one place to another.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
