Rossmann: A country road in Cayuga County, near and remote

I discovered this road on a cold, wet April day 40 years ago, when I was a census enumerator. It is a back road, at some distance from any state highway. It is plain, unmarked asphalt with no shoulders, and ditches on either side. The ditches vary from nonexistent to a few inches to up to 6 feet in depth. Neither Aprils, nor the road, have changed much since. Since I had never been here before, it seemed farther away than it was.

That day, I interviewed an older man who lived alone. We fell into conversation and he said that he was thinking of voting for Anderson in the presidential election in the fall. The man is no longer around, and his house is on its way to falling apart. For the census, I think it no longer qualifies as a residence.

A north/south road, it is very level and a shade over five miles long, and is intersected by several busier east/west roads that join state highways. At these junctions there are stop signs. The average motorist has no need to use this road since it is a farm road, of no practical interest except to the people who live and work along it.