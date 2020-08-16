Rossmann: A turn to the south

At around 9:30 a.m. on a day in late March, my father drove up to my house at my boarding school in New Jersey. He was thinking of retiring and wanted to move south — but not too far south. Wilmington, North Carolina, looked like a good place to explore. This was would be my first long trip. The year was 1950.
We pointed our Studebaker toward Trenton and soon got south of Philadelphia. In southern New Jersey, the twin bridges across the Delaware had not yet been built. To cross you took a ferryboat, the Pennsville/New Castle ferry. The day was cloudy and windy, the water choppy. It was an adventure!
I was in my third year of American history and crossing into Delaware made me feel strange. Delaware was a border state that had never left the Union, but it had been a slave state. We were heading to what had once been slave territory! And it was just across the bay from south Jersey! The Civil War was still within living memory, if barely.
We entered Maryland and stopped for lunch. Now we were south of the Mason/Dixon line. Lee’s first invasion of the North in 1862 had gone through Maryland. A scene in a history book came back to me: A Maryland woman, watching the Confederate columns advance, yelled, “Pharaoh’s army! Going to the Red Sea!”
We stopped that night in Fredericksburg, at a large inn. At dinner we were served by a black waiter, dressed formally. I must have said "thank you" to him too often, for later my father chided me for being “too polite.”
The next day we entered what the map said was the Great Dismal Swamp. This was the real South! My father said he “was glad to turn the wheel in another direction, to leave Yankeeland behind.” Who was he kidding? Yankeeland? That was the North, where we came from. We were northerners. He seemed to be getting a little carried away.
We followed Route 17 into Wilmington and checked into the Wilmington Hotel, where a friend of my father’s had made a reservation. But the Wilmington was an aging disappointment. Why hadn’t the friend chosen the nearby Cape Fear Hotel? That friend knew no more than we did.
It was soon obvious this was no reconnoitering trip. My father began to speak seriously about building a house ready to move into by early July. First, he had to establish credit with a local bank. We went to speak to a banker.
He was a slim older man, maybe around 70. After accepting the check, he began saying how Wilmington welcomed new arrivals and new business from the North. Were there any racial problems in the city, my father asked, out of the blue. After a moment’s hesitation, the banker said there had been “trouble” around the turn of the century, but “that will not happen again,” or words to that effect. It dawned on me that I hadn’t seen any black people in downtown Wilmington.
My father also needed a lawyer, and through our banker we met Alan M., a distinguished gray-haired man maybe 10 years older than my father. He invited us to lunch at the Cape Fear Club, which occupied a large Greek Revival building.
There were a lot of older men there, all in suits, clustered around the bar. My father remarked that the club reminded him of the Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh, a remark that went over well. But his New York humor was at odds with their southern courtliness. When he added that he had “saddled Alan Marshall with the task of handling the sale,” there was a brief silence, before chatter resumed.
But the visit had gone well, and that evening, as we were served dinner by a black man in livery, who advised us away from the unworthy lamb chops. Alan M. offered to propose my father for membership in the club, which had been founded in 1866.
Our contractor started to build. We took a quick trip to the University at Chapel Hill, alma mater of novelist Thomas Wolfe and footballer Charlie “Choo-Choo” Justice. We headed home the next day and made the trip in 16 hours.
Only years later did I find out what our banker had alluded to: The destruction on Nov. 10, 1898 (two days after election day), of a black press, the massacre of as many of 60 blacks, and the forced resignations of the elected Republican/Populist city government — which included black aldermen — by a white supremacist group that installed a new municipal government in its place. At the same time, the group published “A White Declaration of Independence.”
These events are described in The 1898 Wilmington Race Riot Report, published in 2006 by a North Carolina state commission of the same name. This 500-page document describes the origins, execution and aftermath of what amounted to a coup d’état. There are almost 300 pages of narrative and 200 pages of documents, including, maps, statistics, photographs, cartoons, letters from blacks to President McKinley and an extensive bibliography. The report is available online at ncdcr.gov/learn/resources-topic/1898-wilmington-race-riot-commission.
It was a planned insurrection, an act of terrorism involving men in red shirts on horseback attacking black people, plus a more modern method of crowd control, the machine gun. The street fighting was one-sided, since blacks could not easily buy firearms. Whites, fueled by alcohol, fired indiscriminately into black homes. Many black families took refuge in the woods and swamps outside the city.
The result was a black diaspora from the city. Wilmington, which had achieved a fair degree of integration, with an up-and-coming black middle class, suddenly became a Jim Crow city. Many black leaders and white Republicans were forcibly exiled, never to return to Wilmington. The new Democratic city government fired all black municipal employees, including policemen and firemen, and replaced them with white men.
Henceforth black businesses would be confined to the traditional black neighborhood of Brooklyn, on the outskirts of the city.
At the heart of the conspiracy was white resentment at the growing black economic presence in the city. Also Alex Manly, a young black journalist, had published an editorial in his paper, The Record, in which he replied to a speech by a white Georgia socialite, Rebecca Felton, who had justified lynching as a means of protecting “defenseless white women.” Manly rejected stereotypes of black men and stated there was nothing wrong with relations between white women and black men if they were consensual. (Readers may find both Felton’s speech and Manley’s editorial on pages 119 and 120 of the report. N.B.: The report and its online version have slightly different pagination).
The writers of the report assert that the insurrection would have happened anyway. However, Manly’s editorial seems to have added to the rage of the white rioters and explains the destruction of the press and its building. Manly was out of town at the time of the attack.
The Spanish-American War had been fought and won in the spring of the year. Had black troops, mobilized for the war but not yet released from service, been in Wilmington at the time of the attacks, it might have made a difference.
Alfred Waddell, the leader of the uprising, had promised “to choke the current of the Cape Fear with carcasses, rather than fail in his mission,” which was to replace the city government. Waddell (1824-1912) had served in the Civil War and in Congress, and now turned out to be the new Democratic mayor of Wilmington. (Readers may find a longer example of Waddell’s rhetoric on page 101 of the report).
Terrible as they were, the events at Wilmington were not unique. Similar and worse events took place at Atlanta (1906), Springfield, Illinois (1908), East St. Louis, Missouri (1917), and Tulsa (1921) — to name just four examples — during these years.
Decades of southern propaganda and northern complaisance would draw a veil over these events, which were widely reported at the time. North Carolina and the city of Wilmington would acquire a reputation for progressivism that would attract many northerners in the 1960s. Only in the 1950s did historians and novelists begin to give serious attention to these events. The state report brought all these materials up to date.
Our banker must have been about 20 years old in 1898. What role he had played in the events, if any, we will never know.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
