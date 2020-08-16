Rossmann: A turn to the south

The next day we entered what the map said was the Great Dismal Swamp. This was the real South! My father said he “was glad to turn the wheel in another direction, to leave Yankeeland behind.” Who was he kidding? Yankeeland? That was the North, where we came from. We were northerners. He seemed to be getting a little carried away.

We followed Route 17 into Wilmington and checked into the Wilmington Hotel, where a friend of my father’s had made a reservation. But the Wilmington was an aging disappointment. Why hadn’t the friend chosen the nearby Cape Fear Hotel? That friend knew no more than we did.

It was soon obvious this was no reconnoitering trip. My father began to speak seriously about building a house ready to move into by early July. First, he had to establish credit with a local bank. We went to speak to a banker.

He was a slim older man, maybe around 70. After accepting the check, he began saying how Wilmington welcomed new arrivals and new business from the North. Were there any racial problems in the city, my father asked, out of the blue. After a moment’s hesitation, the banker said there had been “trouble” around the turn of the century, but “that will not happen again,” or words to that effect. It dawned on me that I hadn’t seen any black people in downtown Wilmington.