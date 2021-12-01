Rossmann: A very modern model of a modern English major

Modern English literature has been produced since around the year 1500, and we now have more than six centuries' worth, plus American lit, and it’s not as if the tradition was exhausted: The books keep coming. It can be intimidating to look at tall, dark library stacks crammed with literary masterpieces that one is supposed to read. Might it be better turn to the sciences instead, and bright new laboratories!

Why have English majors in the first place? Isn’t English something we native speakers know already? Well, maybe not. One native speaker speaks English fluently, and yet, not having had many books at home, has a limited vocabulary. Another might speak well but be unable to read, for lack of adequate schooling. Another can read, but mainly factual prose, and is unfamiliar with figurative language, like metaphor, “in which a word or phrase is applied to an object to which it is not literally applicable: 'I had fallen through a trapdoor of depression,' said Marc who was fond of theatrical metaphors," according to the Oxford American Dictionary. And many people mix up irony and sarcasm.

The function of the English major is not primarily to produce research scholars, but young people who can read and write English on practical, figurative and abstract levels, and write regularly at length — say, 12- to 20-page term papers of critical interpretation.

The authors who created modern — as opposed to medieval — English were Geoffrey Chaucer (1340s-1400), Edmund Spenser (1552/4-1599), William Shakespeare (1564-1616) and John Milton (1608-1674), whose "Paradise Lost" is the last foundational work written before the Enlightenment. The other main texts here are Chaucer’s "Canterbury Tales," Spenser’s "Faery Queen" and as many of Shakespeare’s plays as possible.

None of this should intimidate. Chaucer’s middle English is not that hard to read, and fun to read aloud. The "Tales" hit notes from sinister to noble to bawdy. The "Faery Queen" is the story of a knight errant, an ancestor of Don Quixote; my instructor had us write modern pastiches of Spenser’s stanzas. After 400 years, Shakespeare’s plays are still being produced, still just as gripping, though no doubt reading the prose of the 1600s is not always easy. But why should college English be easy?

The burned-out professor in "Animal House" (1978), played by Donald Sutherland, pronounced Milton boring and unteachable, but that was almost half a century ago; "Paradise Lost" has a weirdness and strangeness to it that makes me think of the Harry Potter stories. The battle between the good and bad angels is worthy of the big screen.

One big thing these classic works offer is form. These authors write mostly metered, often rhymed verse, organized in fixed patterns like sonnets, and in larger compositions — stanzas. These forms are partly mnemonic devices from the time before writing, but it has never been a matter of form for form’s sake. Form is a way of concentrating and focusing thoughts and feelings: a kind of self- discipline.

This began to change with Wordsworth at the end of the 18th century, with his 1798 "Preface to the Lyrical Ballads," and with Victor Hugo a generation later, with his play "Hernani," where his run-on lines caused a riot, and culminated with T.S. Eliot and James Joyce. The language grew richer, more natural, and the results can be impressive. But too often, contemporary writing — especially poetry — is wordy, unfocused and self-indulgent. The poetry of Frederick Seidel is an example of a synthesis of the two traditions: vernacular language with well-placed, punchy rhymes.

The evolution was something like rules, rules going, no rules! Of course, there are rules today, mainly unwritten, that have to do with identity and political correctness. Arguably, language can never be entirely divorced from questions of politics and power.

Once students understand form and its uses, they have an analytical tool to apply to all the other books in the Anglo-American syllabus, from Pope’s heroic couplets to Whitman’s "barbaric yawp."

English has been called the major that prepares you for everything and nothing. The first part is true. The ability to speak and write clearly and eloquently in English undergirds the other academic disciplines and all lines of work in business and industry. Lives and fortunes depend on clear communication. Professional jargons are inevitable, and dialects have their place, but there must be a common tongue that everybody understands. The second part is not true: English prepares you to teach English.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

