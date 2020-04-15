Rossmann: Albert Camus and 'The Plague'

In 1947, French author Albert Camus published "The Plague" ("La peste"), a novel about an epidemic of bubonic plague in the city of Oran in Algeria. The book remains in print today. Camus won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1957.
Some critics have seen "The Plague" as a metaphor for the German Occupation of France in World War II, or for fascism or even the Holocaust. These comparisons don’t quite fit and shift the reader’s focus from the text itself.
I taught "The Plague" in translation in an English class when I began teaching, and it went over well. Each chapter was headed by a woodcut print showing a figure of Death wielding a flail in the air over a city. A flail was a tool for separating wheat from chaff. Still, some critics today might have issues with teaching "The Plague."
The main characters are all male; females are mostly invisible. Oran, at the time, was a colonial city in Algeria, legally a part of France. All the main characters are of European descent; Arabs stay in the background. In one scene, a character refers to a brief newspaper article about a young man who has shot an Arab on the beach: a reference to Camus’s first novel, "The Stranger."
For others, the novel is not complex enough; there is no ambiguity. The plague must be checked before it kills most of the population of Oran! Likewise, there are no multiple perspectives. We see things through the clear eyes of Dr. Bernard Rieux (pronounced "Ri-euh"), a very reliable narrator, head of the team battling the disease.
Tarrou, a friend of Rieux, describes him this way: “Around 35, medium height, square shoulders; rectangular face, black hair cut short, strong jaw and full lips, usually tight shut. With his dark complexion he looks a bit like a Sicilian peasant. Goes bareheaded. Seems sure of himself.”
Bubonic plague, spread by fleas from infected rats, is a horrific disease that swells the lymph nodes in the neck, armpits and groin to the size of oranges. Patients die painful deaths. The sickrooms, hospital wards, morgues, cemeteries, burial pits, round-the-clock funerals and gloomy nocturnal city streets are described in vivid detail worthy of ... Stephen King. In one bar we hear the strains of the St. James Infirmary.
At the philosophical core of the novel is the confrontation between Rieux and Paneloux, a Jesuit priest. In two sermons, Paneloux argues that the plague has been sent to a people who had drifted far from God, for their ultimate salvation; the people must resign themselves. Rieux cannot accept collective punishment. While God — if he exists — remains silent, Rieux will try to lessen the people’s suffering. That is his job, his métier. For Rieux, the suffering of an innocent child is a scandal in a supposedly divine creation. Paneloux is as shaken as Rieux, but thinks we have to “love what we cannot understand.”
As Tarrou puts it, Paneloux must “accept everything in order not to deny everything.”
Rieux’s view of people is indulgent: Their interest in life is making money; they have little notion of anything else. In this they are simply “modern.” As for Oran, “it has neither pigeons, nor trees, nor gardens; it is built to face away from the sea. Summers are scorching, driving most people indoors. Fall brings rain and mud. Only winter offers fine days.” One dies alone here, since people are too busy to attend. Curiously for the 1940s, nobody smokes.
When the plague ends, Rieux walks streets filled with joyous crowds, his feelings tempered by the fact that his wife has died in a sanitorium, probably of tuberculosis. But there remains Cottard.
The character Cottard is introduced early, a bumbling small-time racketeer wanted by the police. He has tried to hang himself, but failed. A neighbor saw the sign on his door: “Enter; I have hanged myself.” He is treated by Rieux, who must report the incident. Cottard is nervous, but the police have other concerns. Ostensibly a wine-and-spirits salesman, he has shady connections. He assures his neighbors he is not a murderer. He is “at home” in the plague and enjoys gangster films in the theater across the street. He embodies Camus’ idea some crime is often a mistake, committed out of ignorance.
In the end, the police catch up with Cottard. The last we see of him is a dark form on the sidewalk, being kicked by a policeman. Oran is back to normal.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.
