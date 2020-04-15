Rossmann: Albert Camus and 'The Plague'

Rieux’s view of people is indulgent: Their interest in life is making money; they have little notion of anything else. In this they are simply “modern.” As for Oran, “it has neither pigeons, nor trees, nor gardens; it is built to face away from the sea. Summers are scorching, driving most people indoors. Fall brings rain and mud. Only winter offers fine days.” One dies alone here, since people are too busy to attend. Curiously for the 1940s, nobody smokes.

When the plague ends, Rieux walks streets filled with joyous crowds, his feelings tempered by the fact that his wife has died in a sanitorium, probably of tuberculosis. But there remains Cottard.

The character Cottard is introduced early, a bumbling small-time racketeer wanted by the police. He has tried to hang himself, but failed. A neighbor saw the sign on his door: “Enter; I have hanged myself.” He is treated by Rieux, who must report the incident. Cottard is nervous, but the police have other concerns. Ostensibly a wine-and-spirits salesman, he has shady connections. He assures his neighbors he is not a murderer. He is “at home” in the plague and enjoys gangster films in the theater across the street. He embodies Camus’ idea some crime is often a mistake, committed out of ignorance.

In the end, the police catch up with Cottard. The last we see of him is a dark form on the sidewalk, being kicked by a policeman. Oran is back to normal.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

